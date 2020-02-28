The Janesville Jets made quick work of the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday night.
The Jets scored in the second minute of each of the first two periods and scored three times in each of those periods on the way to a 6-0 NAHL victory to open a two-game home series.
Six different players scored for Janesville, and 13 different players had at least one point.
Justin Thompson opened the scoring just 88 seconds into the game, and Nick Nardella and Max Itagaki also each scored to give Janesville a 3-0 lead by the first intermisson.
Charlie Schoen scored just 1:15 into the second period to make it 4-0, and the rout was on.
Schoen, Thompson, Nardella, Itagaki and Parker Lindauer each had one goal and one assist.
Riley Sims stopped all 21 shots sent his way to earn the save.
Janesville hosts Springfield again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
JANESVILLE 6, SPRINGFIELD 0Springfield 0 0 0—0
Janesville 3 3 0—6
First periodJ—Justin Thompson (Charlie Shoen, Arsenii Smekhnov), 1:28. J—Nick Nardella (Parker Lindauer, Isaac Novak), 12:17. J—Max Itagaki (Athony Szurlej, Brandon McNamara), 16:12.
Second periodJ—Schoen (Thompson, Itagaki), 1:15. J—Nick Michel (Carter Hottmann, Henry Sweeney), 7:37. J—Lindauer (Nardella, Jordon Halverson), pp, 9:15.
Saves—Ryan Wilson (S) 17, Alex Proctor (S) 10, Riley Sims (J) 21.