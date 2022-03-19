After a difficult road loss Friday night, the Janesville Jets came through in the clutch at home on Saturday.
Parker Mabbett's goal 9 minutes, 31 seconds into the third period gave the Jets an insurance goal that paid off in a 5-4 victory over the Chippewa Steel at Janesville Ice Arena.
The split of the two-day, home-and-home series between the Jets and Steel knocked Janesville down one notch into fourth place in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division with 59 points on a 29-21-1 record.
The Jets took charge early on Saturday, scoring just 3 minutes, 18 seconds into play when Jan Lasak finished after assists from William Gustavsson and Cy LeClerc. Arsenii Smekhnov added a power-play goal at 10:20 on assists from Cade Destefani and Jonah Aegerter.
But Chippewa swung back quickly in the second period, tying the score on goals by Joseph Grainda and Ryan Remick in the first 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
Janesville rebounded with two goals in the final 8½ minutes of the period, with Aegerter scoring on an assist from Jimmy Doyle at 11:32 and LeClerc scoring a power-play goal on assists from Destefani and Gustavsson at 18:43.
After Matthew Brille scored for Chippewa in the first minute of the third period, Mabbett put the Jets ahead for keeps at 9:31, scoring on assists from Doyle and Will Troutwine. Brille added another goal at 12:18.
Owen Millward made 36 saves for the Jets.
Janesville next travels to Cloquet, Minnesota, for Friday and Saturday games against the third-place Minnesota Wilderness.
JANESVILLE 5, CHIPPEWA 4
Chippewa;0;2;2;—4
Janesville;2;2;1;—;5
First Period
J—Jan Lasak (William Gustavsson, Cy LeClerc), 3:18; J—Arsenii Smekhnov (Cade Destefani, Jonah Aegerter), pp, 10:20.
Second Period
C—Joseph Grainda (Nick Sajevic, Ryan Remick), pp, 2:41. C—Remick (Mason Johnson, Sajevic), 4:23. J—Aegerter (Jimmy Doyle), 11:32; J—LeClerc (Destefani, Gustavsson), pp, 18:43.
Third Period
C—Matthew Brille (Sajevic, Remick), 0:49; J—Parker Mabbett (Doyle, Will Troutwine), 9:31; C—Mathew Brille (Sajevic, Spencer Bellina), 12:18.
Saves—C 25 (Nick Haas); J 36 (Owen Millward).
Chippewa 7, Janesville 4—The Jets matched a season high for goals allowed in their loss in Chippewa Falls on Friday night. The Steel took a 2-0 lead in the first period.
After Janesville cut the deficit to 2-1 on William Gustavsson's goal, Chippewa responded with four consecutive goals for a 6-1 lead. Cade Destefani, Spencer Kring and Jan Lasak scored three goals in the final 9 minutes for Janesville. Chippewa's final goal went into an empty net.
This was this the third time this season the Jets have allowed seven goals.
CHIPPEWA 7, JANESVILLE 4
Janesville;0;1;3—4
Chippewa;2;2;3—7
First Period
C—Colin Tushie (Roux Bazin) 10:59. C—Ryan Remick (Nick Sajevic, Matthew Brille) 9:45.
Second Period
J—William Gustavsson (Cy LeClerc, Jan Lasak), pp, 3:53. C—Spencer Bellina (Matthew Grannan, Sajevic) 7:33. C—Grannan 13:04.
Third Period
C—Kade Nielsen (Sam Rice, Brady Yakesh), pp, 7:47. C—Brille (Rice) 10:53. J—Cade Destefani (Will Troutwine, AJ Casperson) 11:44. J—Spencer Kring (Gustavsson, LeClerc) 14:05. J—Lasak, pp, 16:33. C—Kelly, en, 18:53.
Saves—J 28 (Owen Millward); C 28 (Croix Kochendorfer).