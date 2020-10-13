The Janesville Jets will play in front of fans during the upcoming North American Hockey League season.
The junior hockey team announced Tuesday a plan to allow 220 season ticket holders per game for the Jets' 24 home games, which begin Nov. 5.
The Jets created a "pod" system that includes 49 pods in the ice arena bleachers. Season ticket holders that are close friends or family members will sit in their assigned pod, which will be at least six feet away from the nearest pod.
"Our first priority this season is the health and safety of our players, staff and fans," said Director of Fan Development Kennedy McNeil in a Jets press release. "We are thankful to have found a safe way to provide our closest fans the fast-paced experience of Jets hockey.
"After seeing the downtown success of this summer's 'Music at the Marv,' we know that pod-style seating would be the best way admit our Season Ticket Members to Jets games this season."
The Jets will not sell general admission tickets or accept general admission vouchers, according to the release. They have currently paused season ticket sales, but fans can reach out to the Jets to be put on a wait list.
Four of the Jets' 24 home games have been designated "Special Attendance Games" by the Jets and will give priority access to the team's sponsors. Those games are Nov. 21, Jan. 1, March 20 and April 23.
Pods will initially be open to a reservation period to sponsors, and three days before the games, any remaining pods will be sold to the public for $10 per person.
"Our sponsors have been patient and trusting with us as we find the best and safest way to achieve our goals in our 12th season," said Mason Lyttle, Jets' Vice President of Development. "We look forward to creating a special night out for fans and sponsors."
Food drive a success
The Jets held a food drive benefiting ECHO on Friday, accepting non-perishable items during a drive-through event at the ice arena.
The team announced Tuesday it raised more than 1,650 pounds of items.