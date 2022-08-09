A sizzling summer continued for Sam Van Galder on Monday.
The 35-year-old Janesville resident, who recently won his record-tying ninth Janesville Men's City golf title, finished second at the USGA Mid-Amateur Qualifying event at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Van Galder shot a 5-under par round of 67 to finish two shots behind medalist Brandon Cloete and earn one of three automatic spots in the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship to be played September 10-15 at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
The tournament is open to the any amateur golfer in the United States who has turned 25 as of September 14 and whose USGA Handicap Index does not exceed 3.4.
"This is by far the biggest tournament I've ever played in," Van Galder said. "Outside of the U.S. Amateur, this is the biggest tournament there is for those not on the tour.
"It's probably the second time I've played the event since I was 25, and it helps not having to travel out of state to try and qualify."
Van Galder blistered the front nine with a 4-under par 32 and followed that up with a 1-under 35 on his back nine.
"I hadn't played this course since high school, but being a coach, I've probably walked it at least 12 times," said Van Galder, who is the Janesville Parker boys golf coach. ""I came in with no real expectations, but I did feel like I was playing pretty good golf.
"I putted really well, and I think I made every 10- to 12-footer that I had. It's a pretty short course, and I didn't put myself in any real trouble."
The 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur begins with two rounds of stroke play at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Country Club, with the match play portion to be played the final three days at Erin Hills.
Van Galder made the cut at Erin Hills in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in 2015.
"I'll hopefully get over there and play a couple times before Mid-Amateur," Van Galder said. "It's over 200 of the best amateur golfers in the country, so I probably won't make it into the match-play part of it, but you never know.
"I'm just happy to be a part of it and the fact that it's in Wisconsin and close to home."
