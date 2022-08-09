Sam Van Galder

 Submitted photo

A sizzling summer continued for Sam Van Galder on Monday.

The 35-year-old Janesville resident, who recently won his record-tying ninth Janesville Men's City golf title, finished second at the USGA Mid-Amateur Qualifying event at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

