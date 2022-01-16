Keeanu Benton is planning one last ride through the Big Ten Conference.
The Janesville Craig High School product announced via Twitter last week that he has decided against entering the National Football League draft and will return for his senior season at the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-4, 317-pound nose tackle said after the regular season that he would consider leaving school early to enter the draft.
But after receiving valuable input from an advisory committee of NFL scouts, he decided to stay for one more year.
And just like an opposing running back, he squashed the possibility of an early departure with his Tweet:
“Dear Wisconsin, it has been an awesome ride the past three years. It’s been so much fun that I can’t wait to return for one more season and chase a natty (national championship). Let’s rock,” Benton wrote.
Last season, Benton earned second-team all-Big Ten honors and responded in typical fashion:
“It feels good, and I’m proud of myself, but I know there’s still a lot of work to be done. For me, it’s important to stay humble and not get a big head.”
Benton totaled 25 tackles, including 11 solo stops, five tackles for loss and 2½ sacks, as the Badgers went 9-4 overall, finished second in the Big Ten West at 6-3, and beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Benton also recovered two fumbles, broke up two passes and had four quarterback hurries.
The Badgers led the nation in team defense, allowing 239.1 yards per game and 4.17 yards per play.
“The main thing (point of improvement) was my consistency all season,” Benton said. “And the other thing was my leadership, the role I played on the defense.
“Knowing my teammates had my back, and the fact that we trusted each other and coach (Jim) Leonhard’s game plan, is what made our defense so great.”
