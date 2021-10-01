Before the WNBA had even assembled.
Before Pat Summitt or Geno Auriemma knew Janesville existed as a dot on a Wisconsin map.
Before dreams of gold balls or all-America status.
Before all of that there was a fifth-grade girl in a T-shirt, jean shorts and knockoff Chuck Taylor sneakers sitting at the bottom of a flight of stairs while trying to overcome her nerves and walk into a gym.
“It was my very first practice and I was so nervous,” Mistie McCray Bass said this week as she looked back on her earliest basketball memory. “And it was bad.”
But it was not a sign of things to come.
Who knew then what the next 20 years would bring?
That there would be two WIAA state championship trophies and three state player of the year awards? That two Final Fours would come after picking Duke over Pat or Geno? Or that a 10-year professional women’s basketball career would even be a possibility?
With all of that, and more, on her resume, on Thursday the greatest athlete in the city’s history will take her rightful place in the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. McCray Bass will be part of the Class of 2020, which saw its induction ceremony at the Janesville Country Club postponed until Thursday, Oct. 7, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCray Bass’ induction into the city sports hall was a no-brainer decision. It was just a matter of waiting until her playing career was officially over.
But considering any of her eventual accomplishments was unfathomable when she first picked up a basketball in fifth grade.
“That team had already been playing together for years when I joined, and I didn’t get a lot of playing time right away,” McCray Bass said. “But I begged them to let me do the jump ball, and finally at some point they let me. I jumped up into the air, grabbed the basketball with both hands and ran away with it.
“Later on, my high school teammates and I would just sit and laugh about those early years. They were like, ‘We don’t know how all of the sudden you got so good!’”
Tim McCulloch, who coached those youth teams, does not remember the improvement coming so quickly. But he does remember it coming consistently.
“She had a heck of a time making a layup. She’d get about 30 rebounds a game but had trouble putting them back in,” McCulloch said. “Obviously she got a lot better as she got older. She loved it and was so enthusiastic. I watched her grow every year.
“Whatever you asked her to do, she would go work at it and always get better. Even when she got to be who she was in high school, she was always open to coaching.”
When she got to Franklin Middle School in sixth grade, McCray Bass said she started going to open gyms every morning before school, playing mostly against boys.
But during the summer months, those sessions were no longer an option. When she was 13 or 14 years old, McCray Bass said, she and her sister walked through Bond Park one day on the way to grab ice cream from Frostie Freeze. They came upon a game of pickup basketball among adult men.
When McCray Bass asked if she could play, the group laughed her off.
“The next few weeks I kept going, and I realized ... if you were the first person on the court before anyone else, you got to pick the first team,” she said. “So I showed up early one day, first one there, and I was on the court playing and they told me to get off the court so they could play. I said, ‘No, I’m here first, I get to pick teams.’”
On a rebound opportunity early in that game, McCray Bass took an elbow to the midsection and fell to the ground.
“In that moment, I had to decide who I was going to be,” she said. “I had pretty much begged to be on that court. So I wiped my tears, got up and started to play again.
“Later, that same guy that hit me, I elbowed him, grabbed the ball and took it the other way. Everyone stopped, and I thought I was in trouble. But the main guy (who ran the games) said, ‘If you’re going to play here, that’s how you’re going to play.’
“I walked off the floor feeling like I belonged.”
The state’s best
After playing in weekly pickup games against grown men, going up against high school girls was not quite so daunting when McCray Bass arrived as a freshman at Janesville Parker in 1998.
As her Wikipedia page mentions, during that freshman year an opposing player attempted to draw an offensive foul on McCray Bass and wound up leaving the floor with a broken arm.
With fellow freshman Emily Gunn joining up with a veteran lineup that year, Bass and the Vikings fought to a co-Big Eight Conference championship with Madison West, reached the state tournament and lost, 51-49, to Appleton West in a quarterfinal.
“We went through a lot of growing pains, so the fact we even made it to state was kind of a learning lesson,” McCray Bass said. “The next two years, we really enjoyed each other. (Head coach Tom Klawitter) set up many team nights that allowed us to really gain the chemistry we needed.”
“She was really down to earth with her teammates,” McCulloch said. “We had some good players around her, too. And those girls had a goal: They wanted to win a gold ball.”
Just one year later, the Vikings achieved perfection on the way to that goal. Bass had 29 points and 22 rebounds in a state quarterfinal win over Madison West and 21 and 11, respectively, against Fond du Lac in a semifinal. Then Nya Geschke scored 20 points to lead Parker in a 57-56 victory over Hudson that gave Klawitter and Parker the program’s second state title.
Bass was named the state player of the year for the first of three times—a record that stands until this day.
“She was just a once-in-a-career player,” Klawitter said. “She had such an impact on our program. Guys, girls, whatever, she’s the most successful athlete we’ve ever had come out of Janesville.”
McCray Bass and the Vikings backed up their gold ball in 2000 by capturing another in 2001. They beat Wales Kettle Moraine and Milwaukee Pius XI before handing Stevens Point its only loss of the season..
Bass’ name still litters the top 10 lists in the WIAA’s individual state tournament record book.
“We were able to be really amazing and win championships against really good teams and overcome obstacles,” McCray Bass said. “Even how we won state, it wasn’t like it was ever easy.”
When Parker and crosstown rival Craig squared off during Bass’ junior and senior seasons, the battles were between multiple future Janesville Sports Hall of Fame players on each team, plus the Hall of Famer Klawitter on the sidelines. The Vikings and Cougars were two of the top teams in the state those seasons, and the gyms drew standing-room-only crowds.
Those rivalry matchups, along with the “light show” entrance to the court that had become a staple of Parker home games, still stick out in McCray Bass’ memory.
“Growing up, my teammates and I went to countless varsity games and would see the smoke and the light show,” she said. “Then when you get to actually do it yourself, it was the coolest thing ever.”
By that point, Bass had long been garnering national attention. The nation’s top women’s college programs all were recruiting her, and some of the top invitational tournaments around the country reached out to ask the Vikings to come and play.
“We went down to a McDonald’s showcase down in Illinois and went up against Candace Parker and beat her. That’s pretty amazing,” Klawitter said. “As a coach at the time, you just think they wanted your program to come down and be a part of it. But you learn pretty quickly, you only got invited because Mistie was on the team.
“So the opportunities that she got for myself and the program and the rest of the girls—heck, Pat Summitt came to our gym to watch our kids practice—that was exciting.”
The Vikings cruised to the state semifinals in 2002 but were stunned, 55-45, by Waukesha South in a semifinal.
“I didn’t understand it until I got to college and my coach talked about the “fat-cat syndrome.” That’s when you get so caught up in your success and caught up in feeling like it’s normal to win, and you forget to put the attention to detail behind it,” McCray Bass said. “We didn’t have a complete focus. We should’ve won three in a row.”
As it stands, McCray Bass closed out her career with a trio of state player of the year awards and a career total of 1,906 points that still ranks among the top 50 in state history.
McCulloch said it was never the individual stats that mattered to McCray Bass, though. Rather, she simply wanted to win with those teammates she began playing with in fifth grade.
“The two back-to-back championships were amazing,” she said. “We started dreaming about those championships in fifth grade, and started talking about it more in sixth, seventh and eighth. To see those dreams become a reality and to go back to school and see those pictures on the wall just brings back great memories of how it all happened.”
Post-prep success
As it turned out, the memories were only just beginning.
McCray Bass was named a McDonald’s All-American her senior year at Parker. She had earlier capped off her whirlwind recruiting process by committing to Duke, after leaning toward national powerhouse Tennessee—led by Summitt—for most of the way.
At Duke, she immediately entered the lineup. The Blue Devils were coming off their second Final Four appearance in four years, and Bass helped them back that up in 2003. They lost to Tennessee in the national semifinals.
“You go from being the all-star, All-American, all-this, you’re the best player on the team. Well, now everyone is,” McCray Bass said of the transition to college. “And now it’s trying to figure out how to be the best teammate you can be while also being the best player.”
She was a four-year starter for Duke and still holds the program record for most career victories.
As a senior in 2006, Duke knocked off Connecticut to get back to the Final Four and eventually faced Maryland in the national championship game. The Blue Devils led by 10 points at halftime, but the Terrapins roared back to win in overtime.
“I still can’t believe we lost in 2006,” McCray Bass said. “I came up short of accomplishing my goal (of winning a national title). But Duke definitely set the tone for my professional career.”
McCray Bass was a second-round WNBA draft pick of the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, but was traded to Houston. Over the next 10 years, she also enjoyed stints with Chicago, Connecticut and Phoenix—and also played overseas for teams in Israel, Italy, France, Turkey, Australia and Lebanon.
But the pinnacle of McCray Bass’ pro career came in 2014 while playing for the Phoenix Mercury. The team, led by Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, saw each of the five starters average double figures in scoring on its way to a 29-5 record. McCray Bass averaged 4.4 points off the bench and played in every game that season, including all postseason games on the way to the championship.
“I was not a superstar but was really into that supporting role. I think that’s why I stayed around in the league so long and finally won a championship,” McCray Bass said. “2014 Phoenix is the best team of all time. We hold so many records.
“Winning state was awesome, winning in college was even better, but there’s not many people who can say they won a championship on a professional level.”
McCray Bass spent two more seasons in the WNBA and wound up playing 285 career games. Her international career extended into 2018.
Today, McCray Bass resides in Portland, Oregon, and runs some of Nike’s most popular collections of women’s apparel.
To think it all started with off-brand Chucks and jean shorts.