Dave Kumlien, a Janesville Craig High School graduate, has been named one of six individuals chosen for induction into the 2022 Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.
Kumlien attended Macalester College in Minnesota, graduating with a political science degree in 1973. He then relocated to Montana and began a career as a fishing guide on the rivers of southwestern Montana, first working for Beaver Pond Sports Specialists in Bozeman.
Kumlien, long active in outfitter industry issues, helped to found the Fishing Outfitters of Montana and served as the group’s first president. In 1978 he and his wife, Karyn, opened Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman’s first specialty fly shop. He sold the business in 1998.
When whirling disease was discovered in the Madison River, Kumlien helped found the nonprofit Whirling Disease Foundation, helping to foster research into the disease.
In recognition of his trout conservation work and the work of the foundation, Kumlien was named the 2001 Conservationist of the Year by Outdoor Life magazine.
In 2007, the Whirling Disease Foundation merged with the national cold-water conservation organization, Trout Unlimited, and Kumlien worked for the organization as director of its aquatic invasive species program.
Kumlien helped to start and later became the coordinator of the Veterans Service Partnership, a therapeutic fly-fishing program for veterans run under the auspices of Trout Unlimited.
In 2009, Kumlien helped to found the Bozeman-based therapeutic fly-fishing program Warrior and Quiet Waters Foundation, serving as the voluntary director of fly-fishing operations and as the group’s secretary and treasurer.
Now retired from Trout Unlimited, Kumlien continues to perform volunteer work with veterans through the Madison Gallatin Chapter of Trout Unlimited, working with veterans from the Montana State University Student Veterans Club, Project Healing Waters, and Warriors and Quiet Waters.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.