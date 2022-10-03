JANESVILLE—When Brian Post launches his white and black Falcon F20 Predator fishing boat onto Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, he’ll be feeling a little less pressure and lot more confident.
Post, a 39-year-old from Janesville, is in his third season of fishing professionally in the Bassmaster Open series. Lake Hartwell will mark the eighth of nine stops during what is his second time competing in every Open event on the schedule.
At the last stop in Louisiana, Post finished 15th in a field of 200 anglers. The $3,740 check pushed Post’s earnings on the year past the break-even point, offsetting his entry fees for the season.
So in the final two tournaments, Post goes in feeling like has nothing to lose.
“It takes the pressure off and lets you fish a little more relaxed,” said Post, who will fish in the Southern Open at Lake Hartwell from Thursday to Saturday. “If you go into this gig thinking, ‘I’ve got to cash a check here,’ then you might as well stay home.”
That’s just one of the lessons Post has learned over the course of his first 20 Bassmaster events. He tasted great success right away, persevered through choppy waters in his first full season in 2021 and is seeing persistence pay off in 2022.
Early highs and lows
These days, Post isn’t ashamed to use the word “lucky.”
But in the summer of 2020, when he put together a breakthrough tournament in just his second try, he couldn’t help but feel he was right where he belonged.
“In 2020, we were just getting our feet wet with the four (Open) tournaments,” said Post, who has been fishing in tournaments locally for about two decades. “And now, looking back, (the Open on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper, Texas) was definitely a lucky event.”
Because he was in the top 12 after the first two days, Post earned a spot in the third and final day. And his 12th-place finish out of 215 anglers earned him more than $5,000.
That was all the evidence Post needed to decide he would fish the entire Open series – nine tournaments – in 2021.
But Post learned that making the finals wasn’t nearly as easy as he made it look in his debut season. His best finish in the nine tournaments last year was 23rd place.
“I’ve chalked that up as a learning experience,” Post said. “One thing I’ve always done to try and relax is put five fish in the boat, regardless of size, and then go find the big ones and upgrade. But at this level, if you do that, you’re already behind.
“I learned you can’t try and do what everybody else is doing. Just fish your way.”
Lessons out of water, too
In professional fishing, finding success on the water is only part of the equation.
To support the costs of gas, lodging, equipment and more, Post and his fellow pros rely on sponsorships.
Post has leveraged his two decades of tournament fishing into several equipment deals. And his work as a general contractor has helped him forge relationships that have led to local sponsors like Marling Lumber, Bee Line Alignment, Rock River Marina, J&D Car Care and Post Builders.
But further sponsorships sometimes require getting a little creative, and for those Brian leans on his wife, Rachael.
“The whole social media thing is not my game; my wife does all that,” Brian Post said. “We were also able to put together a really cool packet with different levels of sponsorships that we took to a lot of local businesses.
“And then you’ll see a lot of decals on my boat that are just names, and all of those came from shirt sales that we did.”
That campaign was so successful that the Posts are running it again for the 2023 season. Fans can visit bpostfishing.com, and for as little as $10 can have their name on a decal on the boat next year.
Through the ups and downs of the past two tournament seasons, Post has also learned to maintain perspective even at the low moments.
“I’ve made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people,” he said. “This year, expenses are a little bit higher with everything going on, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
Back in the finals
Tasting success again has made the 2022 Bassmaster Open season even more fun for Post.
On the James River in Virginia in April, Post earned his spot back in the finals for the second time in his Bassmaster career. These days, that takes being in the top 10 in the standings after the first two days. Post was ninth, and he moved up one spot on the third day to finish eighth and collect a check worth $10,500.
After two solid days, Post said he went back to one of his go-to spots on the third day only to find the water had muddied and the fish weren’t biting.
“I just kept trying and kept switching baits and then at one point I found a tree where I caught nine fish in 20 casts,” Post said. “That event just really fit my style. It was fun.”
Earlier in the year, Post opened the season by finishing in the money (top 40 finishers) at an event in Florida.
And though it hasn’t been all trophy fish and honey holes for Post, his most recent 15th-place finish now has him in the top 30 in the seasonlong points standings out of more than 530 entrants, including nearly 100 who Post said are competing in all nine events.
“This year has been a really good year but also an emotional roller coaster,” Post said. “I’m either on top or on the bottom. It’s a lot, but I’m ultra-competitive and I love it. I’m gaining confidence, for sure.”
So what’s next on Post’s list of goals?
A top-three finish in either overall points, or within any of the three regional divisions, would land him a spot in the Bassmaster Elite series. Or winning an Open event would mean a spot in the prestigious Bassmaster Classic tournament.
“Ultimately, I would love to make it to the Elites,” Post said. “That’d be an accomplishment.”
At this point, that might be too tall an order in 2022. But with two events left, he’ll be firing up his Mercury Pro XS 250 motor feeling like he has nothing to lose.