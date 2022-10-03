JANESVILLE—When Brian Post launches his white and black Falcon F20 Predator fishing boat onto Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, he’ll be feeling a little less pressure and lot more confident.

Post, a 39-year-old from Janesville, is in his third season of fishing professionally in the Bassmaster Open series. Lake Hartwell will mark the eighth of nine stops during what is his second time competing in every Open event on the schedule.

