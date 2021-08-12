Packers running back Trenton Jacobson sheds David Bilhorn, a would-be tackler from the Jets, in their fifth- and sixth-grade Janesville Youth Football game during the 2020 season at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
The Janesville Youth Football program was one of the few in the state to have a season in 2020.
Despite statewide COVID-19 rules and regulations, JYF made it through the season with only a few minor issues. And in doing so, gave kids from not only Janesville, but communities like Milton and Clinton, a chance to play football.
Now, with the 2021 season set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 7, board president Phil Boylan said the future is bright for JYF.
“I think everyone within the program is excited about the upcoming season,” Boylan said. “Our numbers are up, and hopefully we can get back to business as usual.
“Now, we’ll still follow CDC guidelines and put safety first for all the kids in our program, but we’re hoping it’s a smooth and successful season.”
JYF offers league play for both flag football and tackle. The tackle leagues will have three Janesville teams for kids in third and fourth grades, four teams in the fifth- and sixth-grade league; two seventh-grade teams, and one eighth-grade team. Flag football is offered for kids in Pre-K through fourth grade.
Boylan said there are currently 228 kids signed up for tackle football and 135 for flag football.
“We’re hoping that each team can play nine or 10 games,” Boylan said. “And with the traveling leagues in place, that shouldn’t be a problem.”
The two Janesville seventh-grade teams and one eighth grade team will play in the Dane County League. The four fifth- and sixth-grade teams are scheduled to play in the Rock Valley League along with teams from Edgerton, Milton, Clinton, South Beloit and Beloit Turner.
JYF practice began last week, and coaches are allowed three contact days with players per week. Once the season starts, Boylan said teams will generally practice once a week, with games counting as the other contact days.
The JYF complex has four regulation-size football fields with privately-sponsored scoreboards on each.
Boylan said the plan now is for JYF’s concession stand to be open this season. It was closed in 2020 due to COVID concerns.
“Like I said, we will take all the proper precautions and will have signs up recommending social-distancing and other CDC guidelines,” said Boylan. “But there’s no reason we can’t have the concession stand open. That’s an important part of our program that helps support many of the projects we have, and allows us to pay for equipment that needs to be purchased each year.”
The JYF season is right around the corner. That’s a win-win for everybody involved.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.