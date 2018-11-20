The Janesville West Side eighth-grade football team recently wrapped up an undefeated season that included a Dane County Conference championship.
The Junior Vikings finished 10-0 overall and were 8-0 in conference play. The team outscored its opponents 317-80.
Members of the team were Deezle Richards, Marcos Benavidez, James Bryant, Christian Cabrera, Dmario Campton, Tyren Chanta, Jayden Dabson, Cash Davis, Griffin Davis, Eli Diaz, Trevion Dunlap, Quinton Greer, Angel Guzman, Chris Hardy, Seth Kasten, Evan Lloyd, Mason Milz, Tegegn Munger, Evan Phonesavanh, Anthony Schansberg, Ethan Smiley, Ashton Swanson, Nico Torres, Riley Wauchop. Coaches were Shawn Richards and Anthony Davis.
