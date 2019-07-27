Janesville’s 14U Black baseball team won two tight games Saturday to close pool play with a 3-0 record at the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, West Virginia.

The locals eked out a 10-9 win over West Lousiville, Kentucky, in 11 innings and then used a seventh-inning rally to defeat Jasper, Indiana, 16-9.

Janesville totaled 34 hits between the two victories. Bracket play begins Sunday.

Janesville was two outs away from defeat against Jasper before erupting for 11 runs. Riley Wauchop’s RBI single tied the game, 9-9, and Cal Wilson scored on Joseph Stried’s fielder’s choice to put the locals in front.

The locals added six more runs to put the game out of reach. Trey Bock struck out the side in the seventh to clinch the win.

Wauchop led Janesville with three hits while Connor Dillon, Patrick Schork, Ian Perkins and Brent Klukas each had two.

Janesville defeated West Louisville in the 11th inning, with Jake Schaffner scoring on an error to end the game. Schaffner (2-for-5) was one of five Janesville players to record multiple hits in the win and scored three runs.

Jack Ryan and Dillon led Janesville with three hits apiece.

Hunter Klietz gave up two earned runs in five innings of relief and was credited with the win.

13Us improve to 3-0—Janesville’s 13U team defeated Southeastern, Indiana, 14-1 to clinch a perfect record in pool play in Ohio Valley Regional play at the Youth Sports Complex.

Jaicy Campbell and Tyler Horkan had two hits apiece for Janesville.

Seeded No. 1, the locals will open bracket play at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

14U RESULTSJANESVILLE 10, WEST LOUISVILLE 9 (11)Louisville 320 002 200 00—9 13 3

Janesville 102 112 200 01—10 18 5

Janesville pitchers—Klukas, Snyder (5), Klietz (7)

Janesville leading hitters—Schaffner 2x5, Dillon 3x5, Perkins 2x5, Ryan 3x4, Bock 2x3. 2B—Dillon, Ryan. 3B—Adams.

SO—Klukas 1. BB—Snyder 1, Klietz 2.

JANESVILLE 16, JASPER 9Janesville 000 320 (11)—16 16 5

Jasper 000 135 0—9 11 4

Janesville pitchers—Wauchop, Snyder (4), Bock (7)

Janesville leading hitters—Dillon 2x3, Schork 2x5, Perkins 2x4, Klukas 2x5, Wauchop 3x4. 2B—Dillon 2, Perkins.

SO—Wauchop 4, Bock 2. BB—Wauchop 3.

13U RESULTJANESVILLE 14, SOUTHEASTERN 1 (5)Southeastern 000 10—1

Janesville 210 65—14