Janesville's 13U tournament baseball team got the Ohio Valley Regional off to a smashing success Friday with a pair of convincing wins.

Host Janesville beat Elkins, West Virginia, 12-2 in its first game and came back to thump Logansport, Indiana, 18-2 in Game 2. Both games were called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

"It was a real good day for us," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said. "We swung the bats pretty well and took advantage of quite a few walks to score a lot of runs.

"Our pitching was solid both games. We've pretty much assured ourselves of advancing into bracket play because we're the only team in Pool 3 without a loss."

Janesville took an early 4-0 lead against Elkins and never let up. The game ended in the bottom of the sixth when the local team scored five times to go up 12-2.

Tayelin Sihabouth, who was 5-for-5 in the two wins, had three hits against Elkins. Aidan Schenk had a triple for Janesville.

Josh Knuth went four innings to pick up the win. He struck out five.

In the win against Logansport, Janesville trailed 2-0 after one inning before busting the game open with five runs in the fifth and eighth in the sixth.

Sihabouth had two hits, including a double, while Dawson Hughes was 2-for-3.

Schenk got the win, striking out seven in four innings.

Janesville plays Southeastern, Indiana, at 5 p.m. today.

JANESVILLE 12, ELKINS 2 (6)

Elkins;000;002--2

Janesville;130;035--12

Knuth, Tre Miller (5)

Janesville leading hitter: Tayelin Sihabouth 3x3. 3B--Aidan Schenk.

SO--Knuth 5, Miller 3. BB--Knuth 3, Miller 1

JANESVILLE 18, LOGANSPORT 2 (6)

Janesville;003;258--18

Logansport;200;000--2

Schenk, Hughes (5), Claas (6)

Janesville leading hitters--Sihabouth 2x2, Hughes 2x3. 2B--Sihabouth

SO--Schenk 7, Hughes 2, Claas 1. BB-Schenk 4