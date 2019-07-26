Janesville's 13U tournament baseball team got the Ohio Valley Regional off to a smashing success Friday with a pair of convincing wins.
Host Janesville beat Elkins, West Virginia, 12-2 in its first game and came back to thump Logansport, Indiana, 18-2 in Game 2. Both games were called after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
"It was a real good day for us," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said. "We swung the bats pretty well and took advantage of quite a few walks to score a lot of runs.
"Our pitching was solid both games. We've pretty much assured ourselves of advancing into bracket play because we're the only team in Pool 3 without a loss."
Janesville took an early 4-0 lead against Elkins and never let up. The game ended in the bottom of the sixth when the local team scored five times to go up 12-2.
Tayelin Sihabouth, who was 5-for-5 in the two wins, had three hits against Elkins. Aidan Schenk had a triple for Janesville.
Josh Knuth went four innings to pick up the win. He struck out five.
In the win against Logansport, Janesville trailed 2-0 after one inning before busting the game open with five runs in the fifth and eighth in the sixth.
Sihabouth had two hits, including a double, while Dawson Hughes was 2-for-3.
Schenk got the win, striking out seven in four innings.
Janesville plays Southeastern, Indiana, at 5 p.m. today.
JANESVILLE 12, ELKINS 2 (6)
Elkins;000;002--2
Janesville;130;035--12
Knuth, Tre Miller (5)
Janesville leading hitter: Tayelin Sihabouth 3x3. 3B--Aidan Schenk.
SO--Knuth 5, Miller 3. BB--Knuth 3, Miller 1
JANESVILLE 18, LOGANSPORT 2 (6)
Janesville;003;258--18
Logansport;200;000--2
Schenk, Hughes (5), Claas (6)
Janesville leading hitters--Sihabouth 2x2, Hughes 2x3. 2B--Sihabouth
SO--Schenk 7, Hughes 2, Claas 1. BB-Schenk 4