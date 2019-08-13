Given a second chance to continue playing at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series, Janesville took advantage of it Tuesday.

The local tournament team rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 4-3 win over Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Janesville, which finished 1-3 in pool play but advanced to bracket play based on total number of runs scored, plays Fargo, North Dakota, in one semifinal game today in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Fargo beat Janesville 10-2 in pool play Sunday.

"We told the kids before the game that you never know when you're going to get a second opportunity at something, so you need to take advantage of that today," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said. "Canada did us a favor yesterday, and today was our chance to make the most of it.

Janesville advanced to pool play when Calgary, Alberta, upset host Westfield on Monday.

"We're still not playing as well as we did at the Ohio Valley Regional, but it's a sign of a good team when you can not play your best and still win," Kyle said.

Against Pittsfield, Janesville tied the game, 2-2, in the second when Aiden Schenk and Tre Miller both walked with the bases loaded.

Pittsfield, which went 2-2 in bracket play, took a 3-2 lead in the third. An RBI single by Keegan Crouse gave Pittsfield the lead, but Janesville pitcher Josh Knuth worked out of a bases-loaded jam thanks to an inning-ending double play.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Janesville scored twice to take the lead. Nick Gregg was hit by a pitch to start the rally and was replaced by pinch-runner Jaicy Campbell. Denver Hughes then sacrificed Campbell to second. Charlie Claas got hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with one out. Broden Jackson then walked to load the bases. Campbell tied the game, 3-3, when he raced home on a passed ball, and Tyler Horkan's squeeze bunt scored Claas with the go-ahead run.

"We had a chance to use the suicide squeeze in the fifth inning, and I was kicking myself for not doing it, but we tried it earlier in the week and it didn't work, so I was a little bit hesitant to try it," Kyle said. "But in the seventh, it was automatic. Horkan is one of the best bunters on the team, and he executed the play perfectly.

"We didn't hit the ball very well today, but that's because the pitcher we saw threw pretty hard and was tough to hit when he threw strikes. But we took advantage of some walks, played great defense and got pretty good pitching from Josh and Denver."

Knuth started and went three-plus inning. He allowed six hits and three earned runs. Hughes came on in the fourth and picked up the win. He did not allow a run and struck out two.

Tayelin Sihabouth had two of Janesville's three hits.

Kyle knows his team faces a tough task in Fargo today, but he's optimistic about the rematch.

"We went 1-3 in pool play and could've easily gone 3-1," Kyle said. "The fact that three of the four teams left are from our division says a lot about how good it was.

"I think everyone would agree that we haven't played our best baseball yet. Hopefully, that happens tomorrow."

If it does, Janesville would be one win away from a World Series title.

JANESVILLE 4, PITTSFIELD 3

Janesville;020;000;2--4;3;0

Pittsfield;201;000;0--3;8;2

Knuth, Hughes (4); Pause, Gutzmer (5), Salzarulo (7)

Leading hitters--Sihabouth (J) 2x4, Salzarulo (P) 2x3, Blake (P) 2x2, Scalise (P) 2x2. 2B--Sihabouth, Blake

SO--Hughes 2, Pause 6, Gutzmer 1. BB--Knuth 3, Hughes 2, Pause 6, Salzarulo 2