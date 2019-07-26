The Janesville 14U Black baseball tournament team opened up Ohio Valley Regional play in impressive fashion Friday in Huntington, West Virginia.

Patrick Schork had three hits and drove in five runs to lead Janesville to a 10-0 win over Paris, Illinois, in one of three pool play games for the local team. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings due to the 10-run rule.

Janesville jumped on Paris right away in the bottom of the first inning with three runs. Schork tripled in two runs and later scored on Ian Perkins' RBI groundout.

The local team made it 6-0 in the third on Schork's two-run single and a Paris error.

Four runs in the fourth capped off the lopsided win. Schork and Perkins had RBI singles to key the rally.

Jack Ryan got the win, allowing one hit in three-plus innings. Dylan Snyder came on in relief to record the final five outs.

Janesville plays twice today. The local team plays West Louisville, Kentucky, at 9 a.m. and Jasper, Indiana, at 7 p.m.

JANESVILLE 10, PARIS 0 (5)

Paris;000;00--0;1;2

Janesville;303;4x--10;9;0

Ryan, Snyder (4)

Janesville leading hitters--Schork 3x3. 3B--Schork

SO--Ryan 3, Snyder 1. BB--Ryan 2