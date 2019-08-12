Janesville’s 13U tournament baseball team ought to invite the team from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to a pizza party.

The Canadians defeated host Westfield, Massachusetts, 9-1 on Monday at the Babe Ruth World Series, sending Janesville through to bracket play via the run-differential tiebreaker over two other teams.

Janesville (1-3) finished pool play Sunday with a 10-2 loss to Fargo, North Dakota, which went 4-0 to top the American Division. Meridian, Mississippi, was second at 3-1.

Janesville is one of six teams still alive in the tournament. The locals will face Pittsfield, Massachusetts, today at 9 a.m. Today’s winner would play Fargo on Wednesday.

Pittsfield went 2-2 in pool play, finishing second in the National Division. Pittsfield closed pool play Monday with a 4-3 loss to Spokane, Washington.