The Janesville 13U Babe Ruth tournament baseball team dropped its final game of pool play Sunday at the 13U World Series in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The locals lost 10-2 to Fargo, North Dakota, to fall to 1-3. Janesville has not been eliminated but would need some major help in the games today to advance to bracket play.

"We have to wait and see what happens," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said.

Janesville's pitchers walked 14 in the loss to Fargo.

Tre Miller led Janesville with two hits in four at-bats. Lucas Labugen, Denver Hughes and Tayelin Sihabouth each had one hit.

FARGO 10, JANESVILLE 2

Fargo;202;401;1--10;6;0

Janesville;000;000;2--2;6;4

Janesville pitchers--Sihabouth, Claas (1), Schenk (5), Arellano (7)