The Janesville 13U Babe Ruth team faces a “must-win” situation today.

The local team lost to host Westfield 7-3 on Saturday in the third day of pool play in the 13U World Series at Westfield, Massachusetts.

The loss dropped Janesville to 1-2 in pool play.

“We’re going to have to win (today),” said Janesville coach Rick Kyle. “We might be able to advance if we lose, but it would be extremely tough.”

Janesville plays Fargo, North Dakota, at noon today.

Westfield knocked out 18 hits in its victory Saturday.

“They hit the ball well,” Kyle said. “There were a few bloopers, though.”

Tayelin Sihabouth had three singles to lead Janesville’s four-hit attack. Tre Miller had the other single.

Miller pitched the first four innings and struck out one and walked three.

Josh Knuth pitched the final three innings. He struck out three and walked one.

WESTFIELD 7, JANESVILLE 3

Westfield 110 101 3—7 18 2

Janesville 100 000 2—3 4 3

Janesville leading hitter—Tayelin Sihabouth 3x4.

SO—Tre Miller 1, Josh Knuth 3. BB—Miller 3, Knuth 1.