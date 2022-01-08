Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets picked up six points this weekend after sweeping Kenai River in a three-game NAHL series at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Saturday night, Jan Lasak scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 Midwest Division win.
Owen Miillward, who picked up his third shutout of the season Friday night, got the win Saturday with 30 saves.
Janesville native Jonah Aegerter gave the Jets a 2-1 lead in the second period with his eighth goal of the season, but Kenai River tied it with a goal late in the period.
After a scoreless third period, Lasak got his second game-winner of the series on assists from Cy LeClerc and Cal Mell. Lasak scored the Jets' only goal of the shootout in Thursday's 4-3 win.
Janesville is off until making its annual trip to Alaska in two weeks. The Jets open up a three-game series at Kenai River on January 21.
(Result Saturday)
JANESVILLE 3, KENAI RIVER 2 (OT)
Kenai River;1;1;0;0--2
Janesville;1;1;0;1--3
First Period
J--Ethan Begg (Jan Lasak, Cal Mell) 1:08. KR--Kevin Marx Noren (Bryce Monrean, Nick Stevens) 11:56
Second Period
J--Jonah Aegerter (Ethan Begg, AJ Casperson), sh, 6:00. KR--Ryan Finch (Hunter Newhouse, Kris Zapata) 14:39
Overtime
J--Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Mell) :16
Saves--Tommy Aitken (KR) 28, Owen Millward (J) 30
(Result Friday)
JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 0
Kenai River;0;0;0--0
Janesville;1;1;4--6
J--Will Troutwine (Spencer Kring, Jimmy Doyle) 8:38
J--Robby Newton (AJ Casperson, Grayden Daul), pp, 19:07
Third Period
J--Troutwine (Kring, William Gustavsson) 2:37. J--Casperson (3) (Cy LeClerc, Grayden Daul) 6:04. J--Robby Newton (Gustavsson, Arsenii Smekhnov) 8:14. J--Mack Keryluk (LeClerc, Doyle) 15:25
Saves--Tommy Aitken (KR) 11, Bryan Marks (KR) 10, Owen Millward (J) 24
