The Janesville Jets picked up six points this weekend after sweeping Kenai River in a three-game NAHL series at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Saturday night, Jan Lasak scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 Midwest Division win.

Owen Miillward, who picked up his third shutout of the season Friday night, got the win Saturday with 30 saves.

Janesville native Jonah Aegerter gave the Jets a 2-1 lead in the second period with his eighth goal of the season, but Kenai River tied it with a goal late in the period.

After a scoreless third period, Lasak got his second game-winner of the series on assists from Cy LeClerc and Cal Mell. Lasak scored the Jets' only goal of the shootout in Thursday's 4-3 win.

Janesville is off until making its annual trip to Alaska in two weeks. The Jets open up a three-game series at Kenai River on January 21.

(Result Saturday)

JANESVILLE 3, KENAI RIVER 2 (OT)

Kenai River;1;1;0;0--2

Janesville;1;1;0;1--3

First Period

J--Ethan Begg (Jan Lasak, Cal Mell) 1:08. KR--Kevin Marx Noren (Bryce Monrean, Nick Stevens) 11:56

Second Period

J--Jonah Aegerter (Ethan Begg, AJ Casperson), sh, 6:00. KR--Ryan Finch (Hunter Newhouse, Kris Zapata) 14:39

Overtime

J--Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Mell) :16

Saves--Tommy Aitken (KR) 28, Owen Millward (J) 30

(Result Friday)

JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 0

Kenai River;0;0;0--0

Janesville;1;1;4--6

First Period

J--Will Troutwine (Spencer Kring, Jimmy Doyle) 8:38

Second Period

J--Robby Newton (AJ Casperson, Grayden Daul), pp, 19:07

Third Period

J--Troutwine (Kring, William Gustavsson) 2:37. J--Casperson (3) (Cy LeClerc, Grayden Daul) 6:04. J--Robby Newton (Gustavsson, Arsenii Smekhnov) 8:14. J--Mack Keryluk (LeClerc, Doyle) 15:25

Saves--Tommy Aitken (KR) 11, Bryan Marks (KR) 10, Owen Millward (J) 24

