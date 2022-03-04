The past and present will come alive when the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame honors its 32nd set of inductees on May 21.
The Class of 2022 will include the late Don Barnabo, Janesville Parker High School’s first head football coach; Tom Bier, one of state’s most notable game officials; Brad Bohlman, a widely accomplished golfer; Nicole Luchsinger Anders, a Parker High and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout; and R.K. Mitby, a three-sport standout at Janesville Senior High and widely accomplished athlete in adult competition.
They will be honored May 21 at the Janesville Country Club. The event will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m. and the induction program at 7:30 p.m.
All tickets for the event will be sold in advance. Additional program details, including ticket sales, will be announced later.
The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame is co-sponsored by J.P. Cullen & Sons, Westphal Electric and The Janesville Gazette. It originated in 1990 and has held an induction every year except 2000 (due to COVID-19).
Plaques of the inductees are on display at Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker high schools. This year’s inductions will bring the 32-year membership to 121.
Details on this year’s inductees:
Don Barnabo—Barnabo, who passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, at age 87, became Parker’s head football coach when the new school opened in 1967. His first team had a 6-3 record, and he was named Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year. His team followed with a 7-2 record in 1968.
As a co-founder of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Barnabo played a key role in initiating the WIAA playoffs in 1978. He was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 1987.
Barnabo may be best remembered at Parker for coining the “You Gotta Wanna” slogan, which remains the Vikings’ motto to this day. The Hurley native and UW-Superior graduate spent 32 years as a high school coach and teacher before retiring in 1989
Tom Bier—As a widely respected game official, Bier has spent decades working virtually every sport at virtually every level. That includes more than 30 years of umpiring high school baseball, 25 years as a high school softball umpire and more than 20 years as a football official, including multiple state championship games. He also spent more than a decade officiating NCAA Division III football games.
As a competitor, Bier was a perennial handball champion, including five city singles championships, three in city doubles and two in state doubles consolation. He also had one title in state senior doubles and was a Masters runner-up in state doubles.
Bier, a longtime firefighter and paramedic for the Janesville Fire Department, spent more than 20 years coaching softball at Janesville Craig and Milton, 15-plus years coaching boys and girls basketball and 10-plus years working with city league softball, city league football and Craig football programs.
Brad Bohlman—A 1988 Parker High graduate, Bohlman lettered four times in basketball and golf. He is now recognized as one of the city’s most accomplished and best all-time golfers. He was a WIAA regional and sectional medalist at Parker, won the prestigious Janesville (now Ashenfelter) Invitational, the junior city championship and Men’s City Tournament championships in 1999. 2001 and 2008.
After attending the Golf Academy of the South, Bohlman became a PGA member in 1990. He served three years as assistant professional at the Wausau Country Club, where he was instrumental in starting the Evans Scholarship Program for Caddies. He also served three years as assistant professional at Abbey Springs in Fontana.
Bohlman also was instrumental in bringing the Men’s City Tournament to all three of Janesville’s 18-hole courses. He also played a key role in establishing the Glen Erin Men’s Club.
Nicole Luchsinger Anders—A 1997 Parker graduate, Luchsinger Anders won the American Legion Athletic Medal as a senior. That came after she lettered four times in basketball and twice each in volleyball and softball.
She was a two-time All-Big Eight first-team selection in basketball and a second-team all-state pick as a senior, helping Parker to a 66-8 record in her last three years—all under Janesville Sports Hall of Fame coach Tom Klawitter. That included a dazzling 1996 state tournament, during which she scored 67 points in leading Parker to a second-place finish.
Luchsinger scored 625 points in a 105-game career as a four-year letterwinner in UW-Milwaukee’s NCAA Division I basketball program. She was the team captain in 1999-2000 and was named to the all-conference defensive team.
Luchsinger Anders was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021. She joins her grandfather (Bob Luchsinger Sr.) and father (Bob Luchsinger Jr.) in the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame—a rare triplicate, duplicated only by J.P. Cullen, Mark Cullen and Jeannie Cullen Schultz.
R.K. Mitby—A 1962 graduate of Janesville Senior High, Mitby lettered six times for the Bluebirds in football, basketball and tennis. He was voted his team’s most valuable player in football in 1959 and in basketball in 1961-62. He played for three Janesville Sports Hall of Fame coaches: Jimmy Johnson (football), Bob Krueger (basketball) and Jim Davies (tennis).
He competed under legendary Coach Fred Jacoby on the University of Wisconsin freshman football team in 1962. Mitby couldn’t continue in the program because of illness, but received a degree in education from UW. After being drafted into the U.S. Army, he served in Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts.
Mitby has since distinguished himself in more than 30 years at all levels as a football and basketball game official, high school teacher and coach, guidance counselor and author. He also became a highly successful adult competitor with standout performances in countless sprint marathons and the Senior Olympics.