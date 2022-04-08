Tom Bier has gone through many whistles over the past five decades.
Reaching for his back pocket has become a natural move, as has shooting up his right hand from a crouched position.
Whether it has been basketball, football, baseball or softball, the Janesville native has been an officiating fixture at the youth, high school and college levels for 48 years.
Bier also has served as an assistant softball coach at Janesville Craig and Milton high schools, as well as helping out with city youth programs.
That work, along with earning 15 city and several state handball titles, has earned Bier an induction into the Janesville Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2022 class, which also includes T.J. Mitby, Nicole Luchsinger, Brad Bohlmann and the late Don Barnabo, will be inducted May 21 at the Janesville Country Club.
Bier’s interest in officiating was sparked at an early age. Work at his parents’ farm—Vince and Mary Alice raised crops, and his uncle raised pigs and dairy cows at a neighboring farm—kept Tom busy and installed a work ethic that has carried him through life.
He did not play organized sports but did play pickup games with friends from neighboring farms.
Vince would take young Tom to Janesville High School basketball games. What caught the youngster’s eye was not the players.
“I don’t know why, but I could always remember Ted Scalissi and Bob Luchsinger,” Bier said.
Scalissi and Luchsinger were two respected, longtime officials from Janesville—both now Janesville Sports Hall of Famers.
“I didn’t necessarily want to emulate them,” Bier said. “I just remember how professional they looked.”
Bier graduated from Janesville Craig in 1969 and went to the University of Wisconsin. He graduated in 1973 with his teaching license.
Instead of taking a teaching job right out of college, Bier took another path. He enrolled in an umpiring school in Florida. After he completed it, the Midwest League hired him.
But the constant travel proved to be too much, especially for a newlywed. Bier had married Janice, a Beloit native, whom he had met at the UW. Bier left the Midwest League after one season in 1974.
After living two years in Madison, the couple moved back to Janesville when Tom got a job as the program director for the YMCA.
That began his now nearly 50 years of helping youngsters and officiating sports events in the area.
Bier left the YMCA to become a paramedic when the fire station opened on East Milwaukee Street. Later, he became the city’s first fire marshal.
Through all the years, officiating has been a big part of his life—with the help and understanding of Janice and the couple’s five children, Angie, Katie, Louise, Pete and Patrick.
Bier has been a high school umpire for both baseball and softball. He also has worked Home Talent League and Wisconsin State League games, along with countless youth baseball and softball games.
He has been a high school and college football referee for more than 20 years, even working an NCAA Division III national semifinal game.
During basketball season, Bier and longtime friend Paul Aurit worked countless Janesville youth games as well as freshman and junior varsity basketball games.
Bier and Aurit not only would call fouls and violations during youth games, but often would give players advice and playing tips.
Aurit is Bier’s biggest fan.
“It could have been a fourth-grade (game) on Saturday morning at the Y, or a high school game on a Friday night, or a college game on a Saturday, he would have the same respect of the kids,” Aurit said.
His friend’s continual generosity also makes Aurit proud.
“We would stop and have a burger and whatever after a Friday night game,” Aurit said. “He would see a guy that looked like he was hungry, and he’d and buy the guy a burger.”
Then there was a youth tournament Bier and Aurit worked at Turner High School in Beloit. The two officials noticed one player whose shoes were worn.
“You could tell they were the shoes he wore to school and playing in the driveway,” Aurit said. “It looked like he had ice skates on the way he was sliding all over the place.”
After the game, Bier went and bought the player a new pair of sneakers.
“That’s just the type of guy he is,” Aurit said.
Now 70, Bier cut basketball from his refereeing schedule after the past high school season ended, leaving softball, baseball and football on his agenda.
Bier looks to be a mentor for any young person who wants to get into officiating. A lack of young blood in all sports, but especially football, has become a major issue. Many younger referees don’t last. Verbal abuse from fans is one of the main causes.
Bier had his trying moments when he began his officiating career but credited his older and experienced partners in helping him survive.
“They would step up and take charge,” he said. “Looking back, that was really something. Nobody is perfect, and I made a million mistakes over the years.”
If he has, no one is going to remember them.
What people who have come in contact with Bier on an athletic field will always remember is how he might have recommended that they throw a pass to the open teammate in the corner. Or how he might have done that to one of their children. And now to a grandchild.
Tom Bier has touched several generations of Janesville athletes.
“I had one guy come up to me—he was probably in his 50s—and he said, ‘You umpired me in high school, and I thought you were old then.’”
Bier laughed.
Somewhere, Ted Scalissi and Bob Luchsinger also were laughing. Bier has made them proud.