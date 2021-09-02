JANESVILLE
Ron Brown wrestled at 135 pounds as a standout at Monroe High School in the early 1960s.
That earned him the nickname of “Tiny.”
His impact on Janesville Parker’s storied wrestling program should’ve earned him the nickname “colossal,” but to his friends and family, he was simply “Brownie” or “Brown Dog.”
Ask anyone associated with Parker High School or its wrestling program if they knew “Brownie,” and you get a nod and a smile. Brown was beloved.
He was a jack of all trades in his 28 years at Janesville Parker High School. He was head of the technical education department—woodworking, in Brownie terms—and spent many summers teaching 15- and 16-year-olds how to drive as part of the school’s nationally recognized driver’s education program.
However, among his many contributions and influences on students’ lives, none were greater than the impact he had on the storied Parker wrestling program.
He spent 33 seasons as Ron Cramer’s right-hand man and helped the Vikings dominate the Big Eight Conference landscape for the better part of three decades.
For his efforts and lifetime of dedication to Parker and city athletics, Brown will join Mistie Bass-Boyd, John Koebler, Joe Shere and Ann Sonka Nagle as part of the 2020 class that will be inducted during a Thursday, October 7 ceremony at the Janesville Country Club. Last year’s induction ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
Brown died January 14, 2019. A great big heart finally stopped beating. He was 75.
Cramer took over Parker’s wrestling program as head coach in 1969. Brown joined his staff as the top assistant in 1971. The dynamic duo were nearly inseparable—on and off the mat.
“I didn’t have any brothers or sisters, so Brownie was a like a brother to me,” Cramer said. “Before he got married, he’d come over to my house and just hang out with my family. We’d always tell him to just turn the TV off and shut the garage door when he left.
“As far as a wrestling coach, he was as responsible for the success our program had as much as anyone. He basically took care of all the administrative duties.”
Cramer said he and Brown had a bad cop/good cop relationship with wrestlers, and that’s why the relationship worked so well.
“I don’t think I ever heard Brownie raise his voice,” Cramer said. “Every time I yelled at a kid or got on him about something, Brownie was there to put his arm around him and encourage him.”
Brown graduated from Monroe High in 1961. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation and was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War.
Besides wrestling, Brown also coached in the Milton Youth Football league and in the Afton Teener baseball league. He and Cramer helped the Janesville Youth Wrestling Club stay afloat during some lean years in the 1990s.
In Brown’s tenure at Parker, the wrestling program compiled an incredible dual-meet record of 316-41-2. The Vikings won 23 conference tournament titles, 21 conference dual titles and had 65 state qualifiers. Parker now hosts the Cramer/Brown Invitational each year, honoring the former coaches to kick off the season.
When he stepped aside from the wrestling program following the 2004 season, Brown put together a booklet commemorating 38 years of Parker wrestling. That booklet still sits on this sports reporter’s desk, allowing one to marvel at the fact that Brown did all the work by hand in compiling records, statistics and year-to-year results.
Shane Fleming is the current Parker wrestling coach and the program’s only state champion, which he won in 1986 in the 132-pound weight class. He said Brown was not only an incredible mentor, but a confidant on and off the mat.
“My favorite memory through my high school career and winning that state title was jumping into Brownie’s arms after I won,” Fleming said. “There was no one else like Brownie.
“Cramer was a great coach, but he was tough on you when he needed to be. Brownie was the exact opposite. He was the nurturing one. He always had time for you and was always quick to offer words of encouragement.”
As much as Brown enjoyed working with students, athletes and fellow teachers that made up the close-knit Parker High community, his biggest love remained his family.
Brown and his wife, Sandy, celebrated 41 years of marriage in July of 2019. His sons, Ryan and Matt, both had successful high school wrestling careers for their dad at Parker, while daughters Kristin and Maria were always close by.
“When Kristin was older and started helping out with our wrestling program, we’d send her to the scorer’s table to argue whether the score was right or whether somebody was given points or not, and I don’t think she ever lost an argument,” Cramer said. “The whole Brown family was such a big part of our success.”
“Dad never pushed us to do anything,” said Matt, a 1999 Parker grad and state qualifier in wrestling. “I played three sports all four years in high school, and dad never once even mentioned anything about specializing or concentrating on just wrestling.”
Kristin said her dad’s outlook on life was simple.
“He taught us to love life and love family,” she said. “That’s the legacy he leaves, and we all think that’s pretty special.”
Ryan and Matt got to share a precious moment with their dad shortly before his death. The boys came down to their parents’ house and watched part of the 2019 Cheesehead Invitational in early January—one of the top high school wrestling tournaments in the country—with their dad.
Family. Wrestling. A fitting final memory for the indelible Brownie. Tiny in frame but colossal in stature. That was Ron Brown.