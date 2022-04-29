Janesville Sports Hall of Fame members all have recorded notable achievements while playing, coaching or reporting local, state or national athletic events.
Many were excellent students or teachers while doing so.
Not many earned a Purple Heart, which is awarded to military service personnel who are wounded or killed in action.
R.K. Mitby did not earn just one Purple Heart. He earned two while serving with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
Mitby, who starred while earning six letters in football, basketball and tennis at Janesville High School, will be inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 21, at ceremonies at the Janesville Country Club.
Other members of the Class of 2022 will be Tom Bier, Brad Bohlman, Nicole Luchsinger and the late Don Barnable.
Mitby was one of the finest athletes in his class at Janesville High School.
As a junior, he was named the most valuable player on the 1961 Bluebirds football team under coach Jimmie Johnson. He was named a co-captain his senior season.
He lettered twice in basketball under coach Bob Krueger, and Mitby was named most valuable player his senior season.
In the spring, Mitby played baseball until his junior season when he went out for tennis. He earned two letters in that sport, and the Bluebirds earned a conference championship his senior year.
Mitby graduated in the top-20 of his class and was student council president in both junior and senior high school.
Mitby enrolled at the University of Wisconsin in the fall of 1962. He majored in English and went out for football. An illness that fall ended his football career.
As successful as his high school athletic career was, his coaching career was as noteworthy.
After graduating from Wisconsin in 1966, he took a teaching/coaching job at Delavan-Darien High School.
“I always wanted to teach and coach,” he said.
He accepted the job there to be close to be close to his wife, Cheryl, who was a senior at UW-Whitewater at the time.
The two will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary later this year.
He was an assistant football coach that first fall for the Comets. Mitby found his first job to be a challenge.
“You know what they were running? The single wing,” Mitby said, of the running-dominated offense. “I had never seen the single wing in the Big Eight.”
As would be the story of his life, Mitby conquered that challenge. His next coaching assignment was the Comets’ swimming teams.
“I didn’t know a thing about swimming,” Mitby said.
He read as many coaching guides as he could find and watched informational films on the sport. The work paid off.
“The interesting thing is by the end of the season, I had a state champion breaststroker,” Mitby said.
After Cheryl graduated from college, Mitby took a teaching job at Janesville Craig High during the first year that Janesville had two high schools. He was an assistant football coach and head swim coach for a year.
During this time, R.K. and Cheryl attempted to enter the Peace Corps. However, they did not get accepted as quickly as they had hoped, and R.K. was drafted into the Army in the summer of 1968. Just after that, Mitby got his clearance to serve in the Peace Corps in Liberia, but it was too late.
As is the case with many veterans of that war, Mitby does not want to discuss in detail his time served as an infantry member in Vietnam. He advanced to the rank of sergeant.
He came home with two Purple Hearts as a result of being wounded separate times.
“That’s enough to say,” Mitby said. “It was horrible, and I don’t want to get into it.”
Mitby returned to Janesville in May of 1970 a changed man. He struggled at first and used his teaching and coaching careers to gain back his normalcy.
He earned a counseling/guidance degree from UW-Stout in 1971. Mitby accepted a teaching job with the Milton School District, where he was a counselor until he retired in 2002.
He continued his football coaching career at the junior high level. Then a new challenge popped up.
“They needed a tennis coach,” Mitby said. “And I ended up coaching tennis for 30 years.”
In addition, the Milton High cross country program needed a coach. The previous season had ended with just one female and four male students out for the sport.
Mitby built both tennis and cross country into respectable programs.
In addition, Mitby began officiating in 1972, starting with basketball and then adding football. He officiated for 30 years with basketball game ranging from 4th grade to college, and high school football games throughout Southern Wisconsin.
He often worked basketball games with Ted Scalissi or Bob Luchsinger when one of the renowned combo could not make a scheduled game.
Mitby retired from teaching and counseling in 2002.
That freed up time to pursue his other passions in life—writing and running.
Mitby has written 54 chapbooks (small books or pamphlets) of poetry, along with three books and the lyrics to five musicals.
When Mitby retired from coaching and officiating, he had time to train for running events. Mitby has run in many 5-kilometer runs and sprint triathlons, which usually consist of an 800-yard swim, a 20-mile bicycle ride and a 5k run.
Cheryl joined him in several of the 5k events.
“We had a lot of fun doing those,” he said.
Now 78, Mitby walks and watches over his three small grandchildren to stay in shape.
Mitby has accomplished many goals in his life. One of his proudest is a goal he tried to install in every one of his players or students he counseled.
“I always wanted them to give back,” he said. “In sports as coaches or scorekeeper or refs or something,” he said.
In other words, to be like R.K. Mitby.