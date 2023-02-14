In a one-time tribute, the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame will expand to earlier eras of local sports.
The committee has established the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame Honor Roll, which will recognize 18 deserving people from the 1920s through the 1950s.
Those people will be honored on a single plaque, which will be included in the May 20, 2023, induction program at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive. That plaque then will be part of the hall of fame display at Craig High School.
The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame is co-sponsored by J.P. Cullen & Sons construction, Westphal Electric and The Gazette. Tickets for the induction dinner are $35 and must be purchased in advance. They will go on sale the first week of April at Woodman's in Janesville, 2819 N. Lexington Ave.; Daniels Sentry Foods West, 2501 W. Court St.; and The Gazette downtown office, 1 S. Parker Drive.
DAVE WEDEWARD
Janesville Sports Hall of Fame coordinator
As previously announced, the five elected inductees also to be honored that night are Janet Bruss, a golf standout as a player and administrator; Mike Liebenstein Sr., who has been involved in a wide variety of Janesville sports; Ryan Callahan, a standout pitcher at Parker High and UW-Whitewater who is now the UW-Whitewater athletic director; Brittini Sherrod Roberts, a Parker High standout in basketball and track and field; and Parker’s 1971 state championship basketball team.
The following are the honorees for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame Honor Roll:
Bob Geise, founder of Boys’ Baseball of Janesville (1958).
Bob Collins, first commissioner of Boys’ Baseball who spent 21 years on the board of directors.
Douglas Birkley, longtime chief umpire for Boys’ Baseball and a 1931 Golden Gloves boxing champion.
Mark Torinus, co-founder of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
H. Mitchell Bliss, co-founder and first president of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
Bart Starr, who made his debut as Green Bay Packers quarterback at Monterey Stadium, then returned for a stadium renovation fundraiser and again for the dedication of a plaque outside the stadium in his honor.
John Ashenfelter, legendary Janesville High/Craig golf coach for 30 years (1958-60, 1963-89) and a member of the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame. An annual boys golf invitational hosted at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville bears his name.
Ted Sorenson, legendary Janesville High School golf coach for 26 years (1932-57), including the 1951 and 1953 state championship teams.
Don Swanson, Janesville High/Craig High man for all seasons who coached football, basketball, track and swim from 1958-92.
Hans Wagner, legendary greenskeeper at Riverside Golf Course from 1929-66.
Mel Waggoner, dominant tournament golfer for two decades, topped off by a Men’s City Tournament championship in 1951, the tournament’s second year of existence.
Dick Yates, star senior guard on Janesville High’s 1959 Big Eight championship basketball team and Legion Athletic Medal winner.
Jack Manning, 1950 star who led Janesville High to its first undisputed Big Eight basketball title.
Alexander Paul Owen Sr., leader in bringing organized baseball to Janesville before World War II; president of Janesville Baseball Club, which operated the Janesville Cubs in Wisconsin State League.
John Tobin, Legion Medal winner in 1929 who played football at Notre Dame in 1932 and 1933 and pro football for the Dallas Rams.
Charles Meyer, Janesville’s first Associated Press all-state football player in 1948.
Cliff Alberson, only member of the Janesville Cubs, the local minor league baseball team, to make major leagues (1947-49).
John O'Donnell, Janesville High diver (1955) who became a gold medalist in the Paraplegic Olympics after being stricken with polio.
