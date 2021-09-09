JANESVILLE
Some people make an impact on a community as an athlete. Others do the same thing as a coach and teacher.
A select few are able to do both.
That’s exactly what Janesville’s John Koebler has done in his hometown of Janesville since the early 1970s.
A 1972 Craig graduate, Koebler has had a hand in eight major football championships as a player or coach.
As a player, he was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball, serving on both the offensive and defensive lines of Craig’s 1970 Big Eight Conference co-championship team, earning Janesville’s first football title since 1942.
For his exploits as both a player and coach at both of the city’s high schools, Koebler will join Mistie Bass-Boyd, the late Ron Brown, Joe Shere and Anne Sonka Nagle as part of the 2020 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during a Thursday, Oct. 7, ceremony at the Janesville Country Club. Last year’s induction ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
Koebler said he was very “humbled and happy” to hear in a phone call from former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward he’d been chosen for induction to one of the most elite clubs in Janesville.
“I was a little surprised because Janesville has had so many good athletes,” Koebler said. “But if you live long enough, something good happens.”
Koebler will be in elite company on the football side, especially, as legendary Parker coach and Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee Joe Dye is a member.
Dye said he’ll be thrilled to welcome his former colleague into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
“The thing that always stood out about John was his incredible enthusiasm. For the kids, for football,” Dye said. “He was the kind of guy who was able to light fires under the kids.”
A tried-and-true football cliché is that it’s a game won or lost in the trenches, and Dye said Koebler’s offensive lines were a critical part of the Vikings’ success on the field.
“I never had to worry about the line,” Dye said.
On the field, Dye and Koebler’s teams won or shared five Big Eight titles, on the strength of one of the best rushing attacks in the history of the conference.
Off the field, Dye said, a lifelong friendship developed that endures long after retirement. “Even though he started out in Craig blue,” Dye said with a chuckle. “But he brought a championship pedigree.”
“We and our wives spend a lot of time together,” Dye added. “We’re looking forward to doing some more traveling together when the pandemic is over.”
Mike Fuhrman played for both Dye and Koebler in the late 1990s, and one of the things Fuhrman remembers most about his time as a Viking is the pride Koebler instilled in his linemen.
“Linemen don’t get the glory,” Fuhrman said. “Coach Koebler made you proud to be a lineman.”
It’s a philosophy Fuhrman took with him to UW-Whitewater, as he followed Koebler’s path to a career as an educator and coach. He teaches at Marshall and in the spring serves as the Parker boys tennis coach.
Oh, and he also coaches the offensive line under current Parker head coach Clayton Kreger, remembering and applying the lessons he learned nearly a quarter of a century ago under Koebler.
Especially that whole part about bringing infectious enthusiasm to the field every day, and making your players proud to be linemen.
“I use all the techniques he taught us all those years ago,” Fuhrman said. “He really set a great example for us, and I try to do that for our players today.”
Koebler has been with his wife Kathie, who graduated from Craig a year behind him, for 46 years. They have two children, Danny and Kelly.
Koebler spent a year at UW-Platteville, where he was the Pioneers’ starting offensive tackle as a freshman. He then decided to transfer to UW-Whitewater when Kathie enrolled there.
With the Warhawks, Koebler was an All-WSUC defensive lineman, playing on two conference championship teams under legendary Warhawks coach Forrest Perkins.
Koebler earned a teaching degree from UW-Whitewater in 1981. He became a part of Parker’s nationally recognized driver’s education program. Koebler also worked in Parker’s special education department and coordinated the school’s alternative work program.
Koebler said he’s looking forward to the upcoming induction banquet and seeing old friends and former students and players again.
But at the same time, Koebler said he’ll be thinking about all the coaches, teachers and players he has worked with during all those years in Janesville education.
“I was fortunate to work with a lot of great coaches and a lot of great kids,” Koebler said. “I’ve been blessed.”
Koebler said he coached with Brown, and was coaching at Parker when Bass-Boyd was one of the best girls basketball players in the state, leading the Viking girls to a pair of state champtionships.
“It’ll be great to see Mistie again,” Koebler said. “I’m proud to go in with this entire group.”