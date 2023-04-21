Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Liebenstein left his mark on Janesville Craig, youth football programs

Michael Liebenstein did not arrive in Janesville until 1969.
It wasn’t long after that he was making an impression on the local sports scene.
The Nekoosa High and UW-Stevens Point graduate joined the Janesville Craig High football coaching staff under Bob Suter in 1970, serving as offensive coordinator and line coach until 1980.
Liebenstein led the formation of a weight- training program—“The Flying Cougars”—which helped the Cougars earn Big Eight Conferences championships in 1974, 1979 and 1980.
Later, Liebenstein was instrumental in forming what is now the Janesville Youth Football program.
He also served 15 years on the Craig athletic booster club (CATS) board of directors.
On Saturday, May 20, Liebenstein will be among the 2023 class of inductees to the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. Along with the 1971 Janesville Parker state basketball championship team, Ryan Callahan, Jan Bruss and Brittini Sherrod, Liebenstein will be honored at a sold-out ceremony at the Janesville Country Club.
After eight combined years of teaching and coaching at Pacelli and Reedsburg high schools, Liebenstein, his wife, Jewel, and their two young sons—Michael Jr. and Eric—moved to Janesville in 1969 when Mike took a job selling real estate at Rockland Builders here.
His passion for coaching football led him some late summer days to the Janesville Craig High practice field, where he struck up a conversation with Cougars head coach Bob Suter.
There was a job opening in the Craig physical education department, and with Suter’s recommendation, Liebenstein was soon back into teaching and coaching with the real estate job as a part-time occupation.
With Ron Ganong serving as defensive coach and Liebenstein coaching the offense, the Cougars won three Big Eight conference titles in a 10-season stretch.
“We had a nice situation there,” Liebenstein said. “Bob was such a great coach. He gave us a lot of rein, but we knew he was the man.”
Suter said Liebenstein was a needed contributor to the program.
“He brought in some great ideas from Reedsburg,” Suter said. “He did so much for the football program.”
The oldest of three brothers growing up in Nekoosa, Mike was the ringleader as his brothers and friends played in a field next to the Liebenstein home.
“We used to play catch and just play there,” Liebenstein said. “We kind of built a baseball field, a pitcher’s mound and put up a basket on the garage.
“All three of us loved sports.”
Liebenstein carried that passion into Nekoosa High School, where he started all four years on the varsity football team, three years on the basketball team—“I led the league in fouls,” he jokes—and was a four-year participant on the track team. His school records in the 100- and 220-yard dashes as a senior stood for 23 years.
As an all-state selection at fullback his senior football season, Liebenstein earned a football scholarship to play at the University of Wisconsin. After one season, he transferred closer to home to UW-Stevens Point.
“They probably had seven or eight fullbacks,” Liebenstein said of his one season in Madison. “I just wasn’t comfortable there. Even academically, coming out of Nekoosa, it was very tough for me.”
Liebenstein was a three-time All-Wisconsin State University Conference running back for the Pointers from 1958-61. He led UW-Stevens Point in rushing and touchdowns all three years and was a major factor in the Pointers’ 1960 conference title.
More important, he majored in secondary education, which led to a high school coaching career that was his main goal.
“I think my high school coach (Cary Bachman) had that influence on me,” Liebenstein said of why he wanted to be a coach. “He was a super guy.”
Bachman later moved to Nicolet High School in Glendale, where his success coaching boys and girls tennis put him into the Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame. Bachman finished with 21 state team boys championships and 13 girls team state championships in 41 years of coaching tennis at Nicolet.
Liebenstein’s first taste of coaching was his first year at UW-Stevens Point when he had to sit out from playing because of his transfer.
He helped out the coaching staff that season, even riding in the coaches’ car to games.
“Here I am, an 18-year-old kid,” Liebenstein said of that season. “It was special.”
From there, he began his teaching career at Pacelli High in Stevens Point, where he was head coach from 1963-65. He taught history, physical education and speech.
He took over the football program after being an assistant for just one season when the varsity coach decided to leave the position.
“I was 22 or something,” Liebenstein said. “I was looking around, asking myself, ‘What did I get into?’”
After three years at Pacelli, Liebenstein moved on to Reedsburg High where he led the Beavers to an 8-0 record and the South Central Conference championship his first year in 1966.
While at Reedsburg, Liebenstein got into selling real estate during summers—mainly lakeshore lots.
“That turned out to be a really good thing,” Liebenstein said.
And that eventually led to Liebenstein moving to Janesville. While visiting his brother who lived here during the summer of 1969, Liebenstein stopped in at Rockland Builders to see if there was a job opening.
He was hired. That led to his visits to watch Craig practice and his introduction to Suter. That began his trek to his Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction.
Liebenstein and his wife, Jewel, were high school sweethearts at Nekoosa. They married in 1960. The couple had three children: Michael Jr., Eric and Anne, with Anne being born after they got to Janesville.
Liebenstein eventually joined American Family Insurance, which required late afternoons to be open. He reluctantly gave up coaching in 1980.
“That was extremely tough,” Liebenstein said.
But he wasn’t done with Janesville athletics.
With Mike Jr. and Eric interested in sports, their father was a leader in setting up a youth football program while he was coaching at Craig.
The program started in a vacant field near where the Schneider Funeral Home is located. After the first two or three seasons, the Janesville YMCA took over the program.
It took a lot of work to organize the program.
“It was exciting,” Liebenstein said. “We had dads who wanted to be part of it. We practiced twice a week, put in plays and worked on techniques.
“On Saturday mornings, we would play at Monterey behind the stadium. We would just divide the kids up and have a game.”
Liebenstein credits Mel Cushing with providing the necessary help in getting the program going and said the program had upwards of 500 youngsters in it at one point.
“That kept my hand in football for quite a while,” Liebenstein said.
He worked for American Family Insurance for 28 years until he retired at the age of 67 in 2008. Jewel, a well-regarded real estate agent, passed away in 2018, which left a hole in Mike’s life.
He spent 15 years as a member of the Toastmasters Club, was on the education committee of Forward Janesville and serves on the Morning Rotary Club.
And on May 20, he will join the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame, an honor that he initially was hesitant to accept because of his late start as part of the community.
“I didn’t play ball here,” Liebenstein said. “But I talked to my boys, and they said, ‘C’mon Dad, do it.”
His family won out, and the Hall of Fame will gain another worthy member. Liebenstein is appreciative.
“Sports has been a great part of our lives,” he said.