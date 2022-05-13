Brad Bohlman does not play many rounds of golf these days.
His back has made that decision for him.
But the 52-year-old collected many honors while he was a regular player on the area and regional scene.
Enough, in fact, to earn a spot in the 2022 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Bohlman will be joined by Tom Bier, one of the area’s most recognized game officials; Nicole Luchsinger Anders, a Parker High and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout; R.K. Mitby, a three-sport standout at Janesville Senior High, an accomplished high school coach and adult athlete, and the late Don Barnabo, Janesville Parker’s first head football coach.
The 2022 inductees will be honored May 21 at the Janesville Country Club.
Bohlman had a distinguished high school golf career. The 1988 Parker High School graduate was a five-time letterwinner in basketball and golf, with three of the letters coming in golf.
Golf was his game. He started playing at age 7 with his father, Jim.
After winning a junior city championship, Bohlman went on to Parker and was a two-time captain and MVP of the golf team.
As a senior, Bohlman won the Janesville Invitational, which now is known to all as the Ashenfelter Invitational.
Bohlman shot a 1-under-par 70 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville to earn the title.
“Everything came together that day,” he said.
Bohlman led the Vikings to a second-place finish in the team standings.
“That was just phenomenal for the group,” Bohlman said. “That was just a great bunch of guys.”
Mike Griffin, the Parker golf coach at that time, remembers how big a positive influence Bohlman had on that team. The Vikings’ 1988 roster included Griffin’s freshman son, Adam..
“I couldn’t have asked for a better role model for my son,” Griffin said. “Brad was just a real classy kid.”
Griffin said the Vikings won eight tournaments in 1988, a remarkable achievement for that group. Griffin cites Bohlman as a living example of Barnable’s saying, “You Gotta Wanna” that season.
“Brad wouldn’t accept anything but the best from everyone,” Griffin said. “He was a model for the younger kids.”
Bohlman considered a couple of offers to play collegiately, but decided he wanted to become a golf professional.
He enrolled at the Golf Academy of the South.
Bohlman earned an associate business degree in 1991 and took a job at the Wausau Country Club.
He moved on to Abbey Springs Golf Club in 1994. He left the profession in 1997.
“You’ve got to meet the right people at the right places,” Bohlman said of the competition among club pros. “It just didn’t work out.”
Bohlman has worked as a project coordinator and estimator for Wellnitz and Sarow Builders in Janesville for the past six years.
Bohlman and his wife, Kelly, have one son, Kade, and a daughter, Alyx.
The 2022 inductee won three Janesville city championships (1999, 2001 and 2008). He has nine holes-in-one.
Those numbers likely won’t increase.
Five years ago, while playing a round of the city tournament at the Janesville Country Club, Bohlman hit a drive on the second hole.
That is exactly when his body said, “Whoa.”
“My back just seized up,” Bohlman said.
It was not the first time Bohlman had dealt with back issues. He underwent surgery to fuse defective vertebrae. Bohlman took a 1½-year break, and these days his golf schedule has been cut back drastically.
“Not that much,” Bohlman said when asked how much he plays. “I’ll sub in a league every once in a while. It took a toll on me.”
Last August, Bohlman did play in the Janesville City Tournament. He finished third, five strokes behind champion Sam Van Galder.
Bohlman can see the difference between the game he and other standout players (such as Chris Pastore and Jeff Bruegger) had in the 1990s and early 2000s, in comparison to what the new crop of stars such as Van Galder plays.
“If I hit something 250 (yards), they’re knocking it out 320,” Bohlman said.
Bohlman is content without a heavy dose of golf. His moments of joy and accomplishment on the golf course far outnumber the setbacks.
That is why he will enter the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame next Saturday.