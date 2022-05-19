JANESVILLE

The time has almost arrived to honor the newest inductees into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.

The honorees will be:

  • Golfer Brad Bohlman.
  • Game official Tom Bier.
  • Janesville Parker and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout Nicole Luchsinger Anders.
  • R.K. Mitby, a three-sport star at Janesville Senior High School.
  • And Don Barnabo, the first football coach at Janesville Parker.

The 32nd induction ceremony will take place Saturday at Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Dr. A reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be first-year University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh, a former UW and NFL football player who hails from Pewaukee.

Tickets to the event were sold in advance and are no longer available. No one will be admitted to any portion of the event without a ticket.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you