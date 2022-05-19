JANESVILLE SPORTS HALL OF FAME Janesville Sports Hall of Fame banquet coming Saturday Gazette staff May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McIntosh Jeff Miller SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe time has almost arrived to honor the newest inductees into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.The honorees will be:Golfer Brad Bohlman.Game official Tom Bier.Janesville Parker and UW-Milwaukee basketball standout Nicole Luchsinger Anders.R.K. Mitby, a three-sport star at Janesville Senior High School.And Don Barnabo, the first football coach at Janesville Parker.The 32nd induction ceremony will take place Saturday at Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Dr. A reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m.The guest speaker will be first-year University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh, a former UW and NFL football player who hails from Pewaukee.Tickets to the event were sold in advance and are no longer available. No one will be admitted to any portion of the event without a ticket. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Sports Hall Of Fame Don Barnabo Tom Bier Brad Bohlman Nicole Luchsinger Anders Rk Mitby Janesville Country Club Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form