JANESVILLE

Janesville's 13U tournament baseball team made winning look easy this weekend.

Next up: a trip to Westfield, Massachusetts, for the Babe Ruth World Series.

The locals completed a dominant run through the Ohio Valley Regional on Sunday, beating Eau Claire 12-1 in the title game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Janesville outscored opponents 64-10 over its five regional games. The closest was a 9-5 win over Jasper, Indiana, in a semifinal Sunday morning.

"We just work together," said Tayelin Sihabouth, who was announced as the Ohio Valley Regional's MVP. "(If) I collapse, my teammates pick me up. We have each other's backs."

Sihabouth, Janesville's leadoff hitter and starting shortstop, was 4-for-6 with five runs scored Sunday.

Aidan Schenk and Tre Miller combined to one-hit Eau Claire in the title game. Schenk struck out seven and was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

"Timely hitting and great pitching--that's what got us this far," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said. "All 13 guys helped today.

"I've been doing this for 18 years now. I've been waiting a long time for this."

Janesville led Eau Claire 6-0 before adding six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Carson McCormick, Sihabouth, Jaicy Campbell, Broden Jackson and Tyler Horkan each had a hit during the breakout inning.

The locals gave away a five-run lead in the semifinal against Jasper before regaining control with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Lucas Labuguen scored on a passed ball, Schenk drove in a run with a double and Campbell made it home on Jackson's fielder's choice.

Kyle said the team will rest today before it begins preparing for the Babe Ruth World Series, which runs Aug. 8-15.

14Us fall in semifinal--Janesville's 14U team defeated Jasper, Indiana, 7-4 before losing to the hosts, 4-2, at the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, West Virginia.

Huntington toppled a 2-0 deficit by scoring four unanswered runs in the semifinal. Ian Perkins threw a complete game for Janesville, striking out three and scattering five hits in six innings.

Trey Bock and Joseph Stried had two hits apiece.

The locals totaled 14 hits in their win over Jasper, led by Jake Schaffner's three-hit game. Hunter Klietz and Brent Klukas both tripled.

Janesville ended the season with a 35-2 record.

13U RESULTS

JANESVILLE 12, EAU CLAIRE 1 (5)

Eau Claire;001;00--1;1;2

Janesville;312;6x--12;8;0

Janesville pitchers--Schenk, Miller (5)

Janesville leading hitters--Sihabouth 2x3, Schenk 2x3.

SO--Schenk 7. BB--Schenk 4.

JANESVILLE 9, JASPER 5

Jasper;001;040;0--5;10;1

Janesville;230;301;x--9;9;2

Janesville pitchers--Knuth, Hughes (5)

Janesville leading hitters--Sihabouth 2x3, Jackson 2x2. 2B--Schenk.

SO--Knuth 2, Hughes 2. BB--Knuth 1, Hughes 2.

14U RESULTS

HUNTINGTON 4, JANESVILLE 2

Janesville;110;000;0--2;10;3

Huntington;001;012;x--4;5;1

Janesville pitcher--Perkins

Janesville leading hitters--Bock 2x3, Stried 2x3.

SO--Perkins 3. BB--Perkins 2.

JANESVILLE 7, JASPER 4

Jasper;000;400;0--4;9;4

Janesville;221;101;x--7;14;2

Janesville pitchers--Bock, Ryan (4)

Janesville leading hitters--Schaffner 3x4, Perkins 2x4. 3B--Klietz, Klukas.

SO--Bock 1, Ryan 1. BB--Bock 2, Ryan 1.