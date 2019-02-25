Josh Reichard didn’t have his driver’s license yet when he knew he wanted to play poker.

About thirteen years ago, at the height of the poker boom, Reichard was a teenager playing Texas Hold’em on his father’s PokerStars online account and tagging along with his dad, Brett, to tournaments at local bowling alleys and barrooms.

“I told my dad,” Reichard recalled, “‘If you just give me $1,000, I’m pretty sure I’ll never look back.’”

It hasn’t exactly been that simple. But there have also been times Reichard has made professional poker look that easy.

Now 27 years old and living in Janesville, Reichard is one of the top circuit players—think minor leagues of poker—in the game. Only one player in history has more World Series of Poker Circuit titles. And in November, Reichard made his biggest score ever, winning a Heartland Poker Tour Championship Event in Chicago—pocketing more than $221,000 and eclipsing more than $1 million in lifetime poker winnings in the process.

An early start

Reichard held cards in his hands by the time he was 5 years old.

Poker began as a friendly game amongst family.

“My dad plays, and he got me into it,” Reichard said. “I played family little $5 tournaments with my dad and brothers and everybody in my family when I was young.”

From the start, Josh played to win—a style he gleaned from his father, who he affectionately calls “Pops.” The Reichards are not afraid to take chances.

Sometimes that means an early exit from a tournament. Other times, they’re left in prime position to win the whole thing.

That style, combined with good poker instincts, led Josh Reichard to almost immediate success.

“We used to play in this $100 tournament on Wednesday nights at the Anchor Inn in Edgerton,” he said. “And we’d play one at Diamond Lanes in Beloit for a long time. A lot of those guys didn’t know me, and at first they were kind of bitter about it that I was beating them and was just some young kid.”

“He’d get on my PokerStars account and ask me if he could spend $5,” Brett Reichard said. “He was 12 years old, and he played in a tournament with 1,000 people in it. He called me and said, ‘It’s down to 300 people.’ Then he called back later and said, ‘It’s down to 100 people.’ The again: ‘I’m at the final table. What should I do?’

“I just told him, I don’t know, I’ve never been there.’”

When he turned 18, Reichard could start entering events at casinos in some states.

Between his savviness at the table and holding a job within his father’s company, he felt confident enough in the direction his life was heading that he dropped out of Beloit Memorial High School.

“I was working for my dad’s business and playing poker,” Josh said. “Those things weren’t going to be any better if I finished school.”

Brett Reichard admitted that path is not a smart one for 99.999 percent of people. And he heard from plenty of “doubters” who thought Josh was making a mistake.

Josh and Brett were confident, though, that Josh was making the right decision.

And by the time he was 21 and could enter tournaments at all casinos, Reichard was well on his way.

He had built a bit of a bankroll through PokerStars, before the online poker industry took a regulatory hit about eight years ago. And Brett’s business was doing well enough, Josh said, that his father was paying all of his tournament entry fees.

“My dad had disposable income … so it was pretty easy. I was lucky to have something like that,” Josh Reichard said. “I was able to learn so much during that time period. And at the end of 2013 … I had my first really good score, which was $78,000 at Ho Chunk (in Baraboo) at a Mid-States Poker Tour event.

“That opened the floodgates.”

A ‘circuit grinder’

Shortly after that $78,000 payday, Josh and his family—including his wife, Ashley, and his dad—moved to Las Vegas.

They stayed roughly a year before moving back home.

“I missed the rest of the family back home, and I’m just a Midwestern type of person,” Reichard said.

He travels back to Vegas every summer to play in the two-month-long World Series of Poker, but Reichard has found most of his success closer to home.

While most casual poker fans know of the game from nationally televised WSOP or World Poker Tour tournaments, many players make their living as “circuit grinders.”

Major WSOP and WPT tournaments typically have buy-ins from $2,500-$10,000, while the circuits—including the WSOP Circuit, the Heartland Poker Tour, the Mid-States Poker Tour and the WPT Deep Stacks—offer buy-ins ranging from $400-$1,700.

Reichard estimates he spends roughly 40 percent of the year on the road playing poker.

“I stay close to home mostly—Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota. I stick to the Midwest,” he said. “But then there’s certain stops that are bigger. And some other ones that have bigger prize pools. I just check it out online and see what’s going on.”

The poker lifestyle

Josh met his wife, Ashley, when the two were attending Beloit Memorial.

She’s been with him through every step of the poker journey.

“I’m so proud of Josh, but that’s not from all he’s accomplished on the poker table,” Brett Reichard said. “He’s married to his high school sweetheart, and not because they needed to get married right away. They’re married out of love, they’ve got a house, and they’re great together.

“And whenever I go on the road with Josh, other players say, ‘Oh, you’re Josh’s dad?’ He’s such a great kid.”

Other members of Josh’s family weren’t exactly excited about the prospects of him making a living at the card table.

“Ashley’s grandma, specifically, wasn’t keen on it,” Josh recalled. “But I just kept doing well, and eventually they saw that you could do it. Now her and her husband are two of the people that support me the most.”

Ashley works full-time at a bank in Janesville.

She’ll travel with Josh to certain tournaments. When he goes to Vegas for the World Series in the summer, they plan a week for her to join him out there and another week where he takes a break to come home.

“So we’re not apart for a full two months,” Josh said. “She’s super supportive.”

Along with Ashley’s full-time job, the couple have taken multiple steps to make sure poker isn’t their only source of income.

They own a couple of rental units, Josh said.

“Every poker player should try to do this but a lot don’t, and that is have an alternative source of income,” Reichard said. “You can go on bad downswings. But if you have that extra income outside of poker, you’re not just relying on poker when those downswings happen.”

There are also other ways to cushion the blow of bad streaks.

Like many professional poker players, Josh has a financial investor that helps pay his entry fees for a cut of his winnings.

“I used to enter myself in everything, which, you get everything you win. But when you go on your biggest downswing, it’s like, woah,” Reichard said. “I told him (my investor) when we started that I want to be able to play whatever I want, whenever I want.

“He’s lived up to that.”

Piling up rings

At the World Series of Poker, winning players not only win a cash prize but also bracelets.

At World Series of Poker Circuit events, winning players take home money as well as rings.

Reichard has won 11 such rings, his most recent coming Feb. 4 in Milwaukee. While most of Reichard’s success has come playing the most popular no-limit hold’em variety of poker, the Milwaukee title came in a pot-limit Omaha event, with first place earning him $15,410.

The most recent ring was made extra special because Brett Reichard had won his second career ring just three days later.

“That was really cool,” Brett Reichard said.

Josh Reichard’s 11th ring tied him with Maurice Hawkins, and they trail only Valentin Vornicu, who holds a record 12 circuit rings.

Reichard said he is not chasing the ring lead. But getting there would make for a fun sight on the WSOP website. The “Players” page on the site shows the all-time rings leader alongside the all-time bracelet leader—Phil Hellmuth, who has won 15 WSOP bracelets and is also a Wisconsin native.

Hellmuth has made nearly $23 million playing poker, according to the online database The Hendon Mob. That’s easily the most by any Wisconsin native.

Reichard currently ranks seventh on that list, at $1.242 million.

“When it says I have a million in earnings, it doesn’t mean I’ve made a million dollars,” he cautioned. “There’s buy-ins, travel expenses, other stuff. It’s not as glamorous lifestyle as it might appear to some people.

“But I think it ($1 million in earnings) is kind of a recognition point for a lot of things in poker. It wasn’t a goal of mine or anything, but it was cool.”

Reichard went over the $1 million mark Nov. 9 of last year when he won the aforementioned Heartland Poker Tour event, pocketing nearly a quarter-million dollars.

“In August 2017, I was at a final table where first place was $300,000 and it was on ESPN, and that was somewhat nerve-racking,” said Reichard, who finished third in that event. “But this time I didn’t have any nerves, probably because I had that prior experience.”

Eyeing a bracelet

Reichard will continue to grind away at the circuit stops.

But he’s now got multiple six-figure scores and won’t be afraid to take aim at bigger money when the timing is right.

Last month, he went to the Bahamas for the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure and played in an event with a $25,000 buy-in. He finished in the money, collecting $35,000.

Regardless of the event, Reichard attempts to always play the same way at every table.

“There’s bigger situations I get in where if I win, they’re going to be really good, but if I lose, I’ll pretty much be done,” he said. “There’s a lot of really good players that make money, but they’re taking third place a lot. They’re not taking big risks or getting big chip leads. They’re making the final table and waiting for everyone else to get knocked out so they can move up the pay ladder.

“I’m always playing a style to win the tournament.”

Reichard would love nothing more than to take the next leap and win a WSOP bracelet.

He’s played in the famous $10,000 buy-in main event five times and cashed once. And he’s finished as high as third in another WSOP event.

“My biggest goals in poker are to make money and have fun and enjoy it. That’s why I do it,” Reichard said. “But as far as accolades go, a bracelet is definitely the biggest goal.”

And more than two decades after he first started teaching his son the game, Brett’s confidence in his son and his abilities remains as strong as ever.

“I never could have imagined all of this,” Brett said. “But I truly think the best for Josh is yet to come.”