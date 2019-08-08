The Janesville 13U Babe Ruth team lost its opening game in the Babe Ruth World Series to Meridian, Mississippi 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Six walks hurt the local squad. Janesville’s Aidan Schenk struck out six hitters in five innings.

“It was a good game,” said Janesville coach Rick Kyle. “It was the walks that hurt us because we only gave up two hits.”

Meridian took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed.

Janesville tied the game in the second when Tayelin Sihabouth and Nick Gregg drove in the Janesville runs. Gregg’s RBI in the sixth got the local team within a run at 3-2.

Janesville threatened to tie the game in the seventh but the Meridian second baseman made a running catch on a fly behind first base to snuff out the rally.

Denver Hughes was Janesville’s player of the game after going 2-for-3 with two singles.

Janesville plays Calgary, Alberta, Canada at 9 a.m. today.

MERIDIAN 3, JANESVILLE 2

Janesville;010;001;0—2;6;0

Meridian;100;110;x—3;2;0

SO—Schenk (J) 6, Miller (J) 1. BB—Schenk 6.