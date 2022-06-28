The Janesville American Legion team continues to pile up the wins.
Tuesday night at Riverside Park, Post 205 got an RBI single from Jack Nickols in the bottom of the seventh inning in rallying for a 9-8 win over the Beloit Bandits.
Janesville improved to 8-0 on the season and defeated Beloit for the third time.
Nickols got the win in relief and was the hitting star, as well. The 2022 Janesville Craig graduate was 2-for-5 with four RBI. He sat out the high school baseball season as he recovered from a torn ACL.
“I didn’t get to play high school ball, so I’m just happy to be here and help the team out any way I can,” Nickols said. “I’m still limited with the knee, but I’m trying to do whatever I can.
“And I’m having a lot of fun. We’ve got a great group of guys with a lot of energy. I think the future’s bright for this team.”
With the game tied 8-8 in the seventh, UW-Whitewater recruit Jack Ryan walked to start the inning and advanced to second on a Beloit throwing error. He stole third base and scored easily on Nickol’s rocket up the middle with one out.
Nickols, a right-hander, pitched the final two innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run and struck out three.
Tayelin Sihabouth led Janesville’s 11-hit attack with three singles and two RBI.
Post 205 trailed 7-3 in the fourth but stormed back thanks to two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Beloit trailed 8-7 in the sixth but tied the game with an unearned run thanks to two Janesville errors. The Bandits finished with 11 hits and got RBI from six different players. Brayden McMahon had two doubles and scored twice for Beloit.
Janesville was scheduled to host Kettle Moraine on Thursday, but that game has been canceled. Post 205 returns to action next Tuesday at Oconomowoc.
JANESVILLE 9, BELOIT 8
Beloit 120 401 0 — 8 11 3
Janesville 201 230 1 — 9 11 2
Leading hitters—B: McMahon 2x4 (2 2B), Lauterbach (3B), Hughes 2x3, Cook (2B), Halon 2x4, Kirsch (2B); J: Ryan 2x3, Sihabouth 3x5, Nickols 2x5, Wilson (3B), Jushka (2B).