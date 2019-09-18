The Janesville Jets picked up win No. 1 of the season Wednesday.

Nick Gonrowski scored twice and Cristian Wong-Ramos stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Jets blanked the Northeast Generals 5-0 in their first game of the NAHL Showcase tournament in Blaine, Minnesota.

Janesville, which dropped its first two games of the season to in-state rival Chippewa Steel last weekend, took a 2-0 lead after one period on goals from Gonrowski and Jackson Sabo.

The Jets made it 3-0 in the second on Ivar Sjolund’s goal.

Wong-Ramos was solid in the net, stopping 21 shots in in his second start of the season.

Janesville plays the Austin Bruins tonight in Game 2 of the tournament.

JANESVILLE 5, NORTHEAST 0Northeast Generals 0 0 0—0

Janesville Jets 2 1 2—5

First PeriodJ—Nick Gonrowski (Nick Nardella) 13:19. J—Jackson Sabo 18:58

Second PeriodJ—Ivar Sjolund (Luke Wheeler, Logan Ommen) 1:29

Third PeriodJ—Gonrowski 1:52. J—Philip Bjorkman (Ommen) 2:35

Saves—Joey Stanizzi (N) 26, Cristian Wong-Ramos (J) 21