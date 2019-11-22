The Janesville Jets ran their winning streak to six Friday night.

Grant Riley stopped 23 of 24 shots to lead visiting Janesville to a 6-1 NAHL win over the Springfield Jr. Blues.

The Jets scored five goals in the second period to take control, including Athony Szurlej’s goal at :30 that broke a 1-1 tie.

Henry Sweeney scored two goals for Janesville, while Nick Nardella added two assists.

The Jets will attempt to make it seven straight tonight as the teams wrap up the two-game series.

JANESVILLE 6, SPRINGFIELD 1Janesville 1 5 0—6

Springfield 1 0 0—1

First PeriodS—Caden Villegas (5) (Danila Larionovs, Aaron Swanson) 11:09, J—Jackson Sabo (4) (Oskar Skymming, Nick Nardella) 15:20

Second PeriodJ—Athony Szurlej (2) :30. J—Isaac Novak (9) (Charlie Schoen, Nardella), pp, 4:47. J—Henry Sweeney (2) (Nick Gonrowski, Casey Roepke) 5:37. J—Henry Sweeney (3) (Jan Lasak, Jake Dunlap) 16:52. J—Nick Michel (1) (Jordon Halverson) 18:19

Saves—Grant Riley (J) 23, Ryan Wilson (S) 15, Alex Proctor (S) 11