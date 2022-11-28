The Janesville Jets got swept in a weekend series against the Minnesota Wilderness. The Jets lost both games in Minnesota 4-3.
In the first game Friday night, Janesville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Noah Bibbs and Mack Keryluk in the first period. Minnesota replied in the second with two goals of its own.
In the third, the two teams traded goals with Janesville’s Gabriel Lundberg tying the score at 3-3 at the 9:21 mark of the period, but the Wilderness netted the game-winner with just more than two minutes to go in the game.
Janesville again took a 2-0 lead in Saturday night’s game. Ethan Beggs scored in the game’s first minute with Gibbs following up later in the first. Minnesota responded to tie the game before the first intermission.
After a scoreless second period, Minnesota struck first in the third, but the Wilderness’ lead was short-lived after Connor Deturris knocked the puck into the net a few minutes later to tie the game. It remained tied through the end of regulation and overtime before Minnesota’s Kevin Marx Noren won a penalty shootout to end the game.
The sweep and a split of games Nov. 18 and 19 against Wisconsin dropped the Jets to fourth place in the Midwest Division.
Janesville has next weekend off before starting an 11-game homestand that runs through Jan. 14 with a two-game set against the Wilderness at the Janesville Ice Arena on Dec. 10 and 11.
MINNESOTA 4, JANESVILLE 3
Minnesota 0 2 2 — 4
Janesville 2 0 1 — 3
First PeriodJ—Noah Gibbs (Chris Pelosi, Jaden Johnson) 11:16. J—Mack Keryluk (Conner Brown, Joseph Kramer) 16:39.