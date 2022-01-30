Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Jets
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA
The Janesville Jets ended a two-week, five-game trip to Alaska with a 3-2 NAHL victory over the Anchorage Wolverines on Sunday night.
Grayden Daul got the game-winner for Janesville on Sunday with a power-play goal at 14:22 of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie to give the Jets a two-game sweep of Midwest Division rivals.
Owen Millward picked up his second straight victory in goal, stopping 20 of 22 shots.
Janesville worked overtime for a win Friday night.
Mack Keryluk’s goal at 4:23 of overtime lifted Janesville past Anchorage 3-2.
Millward made 21 saves to pick up the win.
SUNDAY
JANESVILLE 3, ANCHORAGE 2
Janesville 1 1 1—3
Anchorage 0 2 0—2
First Period
J—William Gustavsson (Jan Lasak), pp, 16:49.
Second Period
A—Drake Albers (Alexander Babich) 3:26. JA—Hunter Bischoff, pp, 10:59. J—Lasak (Call Mell), 14:22.
Third Period
J—Grayden Daul (Lasak, Cy LeClerc), pp, 14:22.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 20, Shane Soderwall (A) 13.
FRIDAY
JANESVILLE 3, ANCHORAGE 2 (OT)
Janesville 2 0 0 1—3
Anchorage 0 2 0 0—2
J—Spencer Kring (Jon Lasak, William Gustavision) 7:14. J—Jack Ford (Cannon Lentz, Kring) 18:13.
A—Campbell Cichosz (Danny Reis, Colton Friesen), pp, 3:22. A—Talon Sigurdson (Cameron Morris, Aedin Westin) 5:07.
Overtime
J—Mack Keryluk (Grayden Daul, Jonah Aegerter) 4:27.
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 21, Raythan Robbins (A) 36.
