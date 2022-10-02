North American Hockey League Janesville Jets split weekend set with Chippewa Steel GAZETTE STAFF Oct 2, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Jets split a two-game North American Hockey League series with in-state rival Chippewa on Friday and Saturday night.The Steel took the first game 3-1 in Chippewa Falls on Friday night behind two goals by Kazumo Sasaki and 37 saves by goaltender Adam Gajan.In Game 2, three Jets scored in their 3-2 victory Saturday. Gabriel Lundberg and Gustav Portillo each had a pair of assists. Selby Warren got the win in net after making 33 saves.The Jets and Steel play another two-game series next Friday and Saturday, this time at the Janesville Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.RESULT FRIDAYCHIPPEWA 3, JANESVILLE 1Janesville;0;0;1;—;1Chippewa;1;2;0;—;3FIRST PERIODC—Kazumo Sasaki, 6:01.SECOND PERIODC—Sasaki (Shawn Ramsey), 1:23.C—Kade Nielsen (Matthew Brille), sh, 12:47.THIRD PERIODJ—Jimmy Doyle (Matthew Hale), pp, 13:23.Saves: Selby Warren (J) 19, Adam Gajan (C) 37.RESULT SATURDAYJANESVILLE 3, CHIPPEWA 2Janesville;1;2;0;—;3Chippewa;1;0;1;—;2FIRST PERIODC—Kade Nielsen (Kazumo Sasaki), 10:34.J—Jimmy Doyle (Gabriel Lundberg, Chris Pelosi), 16:47.SECOND PERIODJ—Kyle Kudrna (Gustav Portillo, Alex Thundercloud), 6:06.J—Matthew Hale (Portillo, Lundberg), 7:56.THIRD PERIODC—Matthew Brille (Shawn Ramsey), pp, 3:18.Saves: Selby Warren (J) 33, Adam Gajan (C) 29. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Sex trafficker, who ran a Janesville drug house, sentenced in federal court Janesville man sentenced to prison for child pornography Former Crazy Joe's furniture store in Janesville to be remade as self-storage for apartment dwellers RECAP garden sale planned for Oct. 4 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form