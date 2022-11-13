Janesville Jets foward Jimmy Doyle celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of the Jets' game against the Wisconsin Windigo at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday. The Jets beat the Windigo 3-2 on Saturday night to split a two-game North American Hockey League series.
Janesville Jets forward Joseph Kramer gets into a fight with Wisconsin Windigo forward Benjamin Anderson during their game at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday. Both were assessed five-minute major penalties for fighting.
The Janesville Jets split a weekend North American Hockey League series against the Wisconsin Windigo at the Janesville Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday.
In Friday's game, the Jets fell into an early hole they couldn’t climb out of and ultimately lost 4-3.
By the middle of the second period, Janesville were losing 3-0 after goals from the Windigo’s Benjamin Anderson, Victor Widlund and Cashen Naeve.
Janesville got on the board at 11:29 of the second period. Assisted by Jimmy Doyle and Ryan Williams, Chris Pelosi scored to draw the Jets to within 3-1, then Janesville cut the lead to 3-2 when Doyle scored less than a minute later.
But Widlund scored again for the Windigo at the start of the third period to restore a two-goal cushion. Connor Deturris scored unassisted for the Jets at 15:54 of the third, but the Windigo held on from there.
The Jets were the ones who jumped out to an early lead in Saturday's contest, going up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game through Mathew Hale's goal at 1:51 of the first and Gabriel Lundberg's goal at 7:50.
Wisconsin cut into the lead in the first minute of the second period, but the Jets responded to go back up two through Doyle's second goal of the weekend. The Windigo scored again at 18:16 of the first, but Shelby Warren stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win. He had 31 saves in Saturday's win after having Friday night off.
RESULT FRIDAY
WISCONSIN 4, JANESVILLE 3
Wisconsin 1;2;1--4
Janesville 0;2;1--3
First period
W–Benjamin Anderson (Alex Begley, Victor Widlund) 11:01.
Second period
W–Widlund (Anderson, Zachary Burfoot) 7:04.
W–Cashen Naeve (Drew Fisher, Paul Huglen) 11:29.
J–Chris Pelosi (Jimmy Doyle, Ryan Williams) 12:23.
J–Doyle (Gabriel Lundberg, Pelosi) 12:56.
Third period
W–Widlund 9:32. J–Connor Deturris 15:54.
Saves—Dylan Johnson (J) 20, Maxwell Beckford (W) 42.
GAME TWO
JANESVILLE 3, WISCONSIN 2
Wisconsin 0;2;0--2
Janesville 2;1;0--3
First period
J–Matthew Hale (Nate Murray, Jayden Johnson) 1:51.