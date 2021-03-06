The Janesville Jets missed out on a chance to remain in first place in the NAHL's Midwest Division on Saturday.
One night after a 3-2 overtime win vaulted the Jets into first place, the Minnesota Magicians climbed back into the top spot with a 3-2 win.
Janesville took a 2-1 lead in the second period Saturday on Cade Destafani's 13th goal of the season, but Minnesota scored the only two goals of the third period in rallying for the win. Tommy Middleton gave the Jets a 1-0 lead after one period.
Owen Millward suffered the loss in goal despite making 31 saves.
In Friday night's win, Janesville's Charlie Schoen got the game-winner at 3:35 of overtime.
Destefani and Jaxson Ezman also scored for the Jets.
Riley Sims picked up the win, stopping 33 of 35 shots.
Janesville returns to action Friday night with a two-game series at the Minnesota Wilderness.
(Result Saturday)
MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville;1;1;0--2
Minnesota;0;1;2--3
FIRST PERIOD
J--Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen, AJ Casperson) 8:51
SECOND PERIOD
M--Hunter Longhi (Luke Kron, Jack Cronin) 1:49. J--Cade Destefani (Matthew Romer, Dominik Bartecko) 16:57
THIRD PERIOD
M--Cronin (Jake Seitz), pp, 6:36. M--Gavin Best (Lucas Kanta, Karl Falk) 12:12
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 31, Darius Bell (M) 26.
(Result Friday)
MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 2 (OT)
Janesville;0;0;2;0--2
Minnesota;1;0;1;1--3
FIRST PERIOD
M--Luc Laylin (Hunter Longhi, Kari Folk) 8:04
THIRD PERIOD
J--Cade Destefani (Cal Mell, Dominik Bartecko) 7:10. J--Jaxson Ezman (Shane Ott, Nick Leyer) 13:26. M--Hunter Longhi (Longley, Karl Falk) 16:55
OVERTIME
J--Charlie Schoen (Destefani, Alexander Lucken) 3:35
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 33, Darius Bell (M) 29