A three-goal outburst in the second period lifted the Janesville Jets to a 5-3 win over the Chippewa Steel in NAHL action Friday night.
With the game tied 2-2 after one period, Janesville got two goals from Nick Michel and another from Brandon McNamara to open up a 5-2 lead.
Grant Riley made 35 saves to earn the win.
The two teams play at the Janesville Ice Arena tonight.
JANESVILLE 5, CHIPPEWA 3
Janesville;2;3;0--5
Chippewa;2;0;1--3
First Period
J--Nick Nardella :20. C--Kylar Fenton (Grisha Gotovets, Connor McGrath) 8:19. C--Jackson Decker (McGrath, Gotovets) 16:48. J--Parker Lindauer (Nardella, Isaac Novak) 19:03
Second Period
J--Nick Michel 3:54. J--Brandon McNamara (Max Itagaki), sh, 12:55. J--Michel (Jordan Halverson, Xavier LaPointe) 17:37
Third Period
C--Luke Farthing 7:31.
Saves--Grant Riley (J) 35, Trent Burnham (C) 29