Janesville Jets forward Geno McEnery clears the puck from behind the Janesville goal during a game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday. The Jets broke their four-game losing streak by beating the Wilderness 6-1 but lost to Minnesota 3-0 on Saturday night.
Janesville Jets forward Merril Steenari carries the puck up the ice in the first period of Friday's game against the Minnesota Wilderness at the Janesville Ice Arena. Steenari scored a goal and had an assist in Janesville's 6-1 win.
The Janesville Jets snapped a four-game losing skid with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at the Janesville Ice Arena in a game that was interrupted and resumed after tornado sirens went off in Rock County shortly after the puck dropped.
After being swept by the Wilderness (31-17) in a two-game series March 24-25, the Jets' attack was firing on all cylinders.
Janesville struck within the first three minutes of the game as Ryan Roethke scored off assists creditied to Conner de Haro and Gunnar Williams. Minutes later, the Jets (23-25) added to their lead with another goal, this time from Merril Steenari.
The Jets added to their 2-0 lead with a power play tally from Gustav Portillo for their third goal of the opening frame.
Minnesota cut into the lead before the first intermission horn went off with a power-play goal of its own, but it was all Janesville after that.
Josh Orrico and Grayden Daul scored for the Jets in the middle period to extend the lead to 5-1, and Mack Keryluk tacked on one more goal at 9:10 of the third to secure the win.
Janesville's Peter Sterling saved 24 of the 25 shots on his goal.
The Wilderness responded to their loss Friday with a 3-0 shutout win over Janesville on Saturday night. Twice Minnesota scored on the power play, and the Jets put just 22 shots on goal in their loss.
Janesville will host its final two-game set of the season Friday and Saturday against the Springfield Junior Blues. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.