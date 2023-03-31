The Janesville Jets snapped a four-game losing skid with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday at the Janesville Ice Arena in a game that was interrupted and resumed after tornado sirens went off in Rock County shortly after the puck dropped.

After being swept by the Wilderness (31-17) in a two-game series March 24-25, the Jets' attack was firing on all cylinders. 

