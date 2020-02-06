The Janesville Jets ran their winning streak to five games Thursday night.
Nick Nardella and Parker Lindauer each had a goal and an assist to lead Janesville to a 4-3 win over Kenai River in an NAHL game at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville led 2-0 after two periods, but Kenai River tied it with two goals early in the third.
Charlie Schoen got the game-winner for the Jets at 8:10 of the third and just 20 seconds after the Brown Bears had tied the game.
Brandon McNamara scored just over nine minutes into the third to regain the two-goal lead, and Kenai got a goal back with just under four minutes remaining.
Grant Riley stopped 33 shots to pick up the win.
The two teams play game two of the three-game series Friday at the Ice Arena.
JANESVILLE 4, KENAI RIVER 3
Kenai River;0;0;3--3
Janesville;1;1;2--4
First Period
J--Nick Nardella (Isaac Novak, Parker Lindauer) 18:01
Second Period
J--Lindauer (Nardella, Novak) 11:51
Third Period
KR--Skylar Gutierrez (Laudon Poellinger, Cody Moline) 3:52. KR--Logan Ritchie (Adam Szubert, Zach Krajnik), pp, 7:50. J--Charlie Schoen (Justin Thompson, Jordan Halverson) 8:10. J--Brandon McNamara (Justin Engelkes, Jackson Sabo) 9:04. KR--Ryan Green (Max Osborne, Krajnik) 16:13
Saves--Landon Pavlisin (KR) 31, Grant Riley (J) 33