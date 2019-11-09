JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets picked up their first home win of the season Friday night.

Oskar Skymming’s power-play goal at 1:36 of overtime lifted Janesville to a 4-3 NAHL win over the Minnesota Magicians at the Janesville Ice Arena.

The Jets were 0-5 at home before Friday’s win.

“Our goal was to win at home because our fans have been so great to us, and we haven’t brought that to them yet,” Janesville head coach Corey Leivermann said.

“This past month to month and a half has probably been as tough as Janesville (hockey) has ever seen with our injuries and illnesses.”

Tonight was big for us, especially coming at home.”

Janesville trailed 3-2 late in the third before Minnesota opened the door with a pair of ill-advised penalties.

The Magicians’ Henry Sweeney and Josh Bohlin each got 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalties within two minutes of each other to set up a 4-on-3 advantage for the Jets.

Jan Lasak tied the game when he planted himself in front of the net and poked home a rebound at 15:23.

Nick Nardella and Jordan Halverson picked up assists on the play.

Janesville won the game in the overtime thanks to another Minnesota penalty. Lucas Kanta was whistled a two-minute minor for hooking just 42 seconds into the overtime, and on another 4-on-3 advantage, Skymming blasted a shot past goalie Wes Mankowski for the game-winner.

“For once we got a break on the penalties,” Leiverman said. “It seems like the first two periods we were on the wrong end of the penalties.

“I think the hockey gods rewarded us a little bit there, but we work hard on our special teams and it paid off there at the end.”

Grant Riley picked up the win between the pipes. The netminder had 28 saves and did not allow a goal in the third period or overtime. He denied Jake Seitz on a breakaway midway through the third that kept the Jets within one goal.

University of Wisconsin recruit Casey Roepke gave Janesville an early 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 5:27 of the first.

Minnesota scored twice in less than two minutes to take a 2-1 lead, but Jake Dunlap’s second goal of the season knotted things up at 2-2 after one period.

The teams wrap up the two-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.

JANESVILLE 4, MINNESOTA 3 (OT)

Minnesota 2 1 0 0—3

Janesville 2 0 1 1—4

First Period

J—Casey Roepke 5:27. M—Robert Christy (Colin Stein, Jake Hale) 6:12. M—Matthew Gellerman (Hale, Christy). J—Jake Dunlap (Grant Hindman, Jackson Sabo) 14:57

Second Period

M—Marko Reifenberger (Brett Overle, Lucas Kanta) 16:37.

Third Period

J—Jan Lasak (Nick Nardella, Jordan Halverson), pp, 15:23

Overtime

J—Oskar Skymming (Nardella), pp, 1:36

Saves—Wes Mankowski (M) 29, Grant Riley (J) 28

Attendance—651