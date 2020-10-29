JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets have paused all team-related activities until at least Monday due to exposure to COVID-19.
The North American Hockey League team announced the stoppage Thursday afternoon and said it was "due to recent exposure to COVID-19."
Jets president, founder and managing partner Bill McCoshen said Thursday night one player has currently tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We're just monitoring the kids," McCoshen said. "We've got one positive case and one other kid with symptoms, but he was tested and was negative. No one else on the team has any symptoms.
"So we decided, out of an abundance of caution, we decided because there was exposure that we wouldn't take the risk for our team by putting them on a bus. And we also don't want to wipe out our division, because we want to play."
The Jets were scheduled to play Thursday night against NAHL rival Chippewa Falls in an exhibition road game, and they were set to play this weekend in the Midwest Division Jamboree exhibition. The team last played Saturday against the Soo Eagles.
The Jets said the pause currently does not affect Thursday's regular-season opener against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. And McCoshen said an exhibition Wednesday in Janesville against the U17 national team is still on as scheduled.
"We've still got 35 guys in town and wanted to make some (roster) decisions after this weekend, and now that will be delayed," McCoshen said. "And we wanted to see what we have. We feel pretty good about the roster we've built, and we wanted to test it out this weekend."
Instead, the Jets will need to wait.
"The decision to not travel this weekend is about practicing integrity," Jets first-year coach Parker Burgess said in a team release. "Our goal has always been to play a full season. The best way to do that is to err on the side of caution for our players and our partners in the Midwest Division."