The Janesville Jets had a productive weekend in the Land of the Midnight Sun.
In a three-game NAHL series with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, the Jets picked up five points to remain in first place in the Midwest Division. Janesville won 5-3 on Thursday night and 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, while dropping a 5-4 overtime decision Friday night.
Cade Destefani was the hero in Saturday's win, netting the game-winner at 3:14 of overtime on assists from Alexander Lucken and Grayden Dau.
Janesville's Max Itakagi forced overtime with a shorthanded goal at 17:32 of the third period.
Riley Sims was solid in net all three games for the Jets. The goalie picked up two wins on the weekend and finished with 77 saves in the three-game series.
Janesville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Thursday's win, with five different players scoring goals.
The Jets stay in Alaska and play Kenai River in a three-game series beginning Thursday.
(Result Saturday)
JANESVILLE 4, FAIRBANKS 3 (OT)
Janesville;0;2;1;1--4
Fairbanks;1;2;0;0--3
First Period
F--Billy Renfrew (Owen Neuharth, Brendan Murphy) 8:13
Second Period
J--Justin Engelkes (Robby Newton, Mack Keryluk) 3:11. J-- Nick Leyer (Justin Thompson) 6:08. F--Renfrew (Neuharth) 15:16. F--Jacob Conrad (Andrew Garby, Bret Link), pp, 19:59
Third Period
J--Max Itagaki,, sh, 17:32
Overtime
J--Cade Destefani (Alexander Lucken, Grayden Dau) 3:14
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 25, Kayden Hargraves (F) 28
(Result Friday)
FAIRBANKS 5, JANESVILLE 4 (OT)
Janesville;0;1;3;0--4
Fairbanks;2;1;1;1--5
First Period
F--Jacob Conrad (Owen Neuharth, Ty Naaykens) 8:19. F--Jake Hale (Laker Aldridge) 8:59.
Second Period
J--Cade Destefani (Charlie Schoen, Xavier Lapointe) 7:54. F--Brett Link (Conrad, Andrew Garby) 12:07
Third Period
F--Ty Naaykens (Billy Renfrew) 1:12. J--Destefani (Justin Thompson) 1:46. J--Tommy Middleton (Spencer Kring, Destefani) 7:02. J--Grayden Daul (MIddleton), 9:12.
Overtime
F--Austin Becker (Garby) :10
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 27, Ryan Keyes (F) 25
(Result Thursday)
JANESVILLE 5, FAIRBANKS 3
Janesville;1;1;3--5
Fairbanks;0;1;2--3
First Period
J--Cade Destefani (Tommy Middleton, Nick Leyer) 3:23
Second Period
J--Charlie Schoen (Spencer Kring, Matthew Romer) 13:40. F--Laker Aldridge (Mason Plante, Tristan Sarsland), pp, 15:59
Third Period
J--Leyer (Destefani, Kring) 5:24. F--Tristan Sarsland (Bendan Murphy, Mason Plante), pp, 15:24. J--Carter Hottmann (Max Igatski), sh, 17:09. F--Brett Link (Aldridge, Ty Naaykens) 19:12. J--Matthew Romer, en, 19:57
Saves--Riley Sims (J) 25, Kayden Hargraves (F) 31