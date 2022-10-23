Jets-Circle-logo

The Janesville Jets scored nine goals in two games in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday and Saturday but came away with a win and a shootout loss against the Wolverines in North American Hockey League play.

The loss came Friday night in a game in which Janesville outshot Anchorage 35-21 and led 4-0 after two periods through goals by Gunnar Williams, Jimmy Doyle, Connor Deturris and Noah Gibbs.

