The Janesville Jets scored nine goals in two games in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday and Saturday but came away with a win and a shootout loss against the Wolverines in North American Hockey League play.
The loss came Friday night in a game in which Janesville outshot Anchorage 35-21 and led 4-0 after two periods through goals by Gunnar Williams, Jimmy Doyle, Connor Deturris and Noah Gibbs.
But the Wolverines roared back in the back half of the final period. Aiden Westin scored first at 9:32, and Clay Allen found the back of the net with seven seconds to go in regulation to complete the comeback. Anchorage won the shootout 3-2.
The Jets led 4-0 again through two periods Saturday night and this time made the lead stick to beat the Wolverines 5-2.
Chris Pelosi scored twice for Janesville, and the Jets had two power-play goals on three chances.
RESULT FRIDAY ANCHORAGE 5, JANESVILLE 4 (SO)
Janesville 2 2 0 0 0 — 4
Anchorage 0 0 4 0 1 — 5
FIRST PERIOD
J—Gunnar Williams (Connor Deturris, Parker Mabbett), 7:37.
J—Jimmy Doyle (Gabriel Lundberg), 8:20.
SECOND PERIOD
J—Deturris (Josh Orrico, Mabbett), 6:18.
J—Noah Gibbs (Mack Keryluk), 17:22.
THIRD PERIOD
A—Aiden Westin (Cameron Morris), 9:32.
A—Jackson Reineke (Kyle Bauer, Andy Rasmey), 15:34.