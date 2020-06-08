JANESVILLE
When Corey Leivermann let the Janesville Jets know he was eying a move up to the United States Hockey League, it did not take long for Jets leadership to come up with a possible replacement.
General manager Joe Dibble has known Parker Burgess for the better part of a decade. He’s been a roommate of his for weeks at a time in Sweden and had seen him work the recruiting trail as the head coach of Division III Nichols College in Massachusetts.
Dibble picked up the phone. And it was not long before Burgess realized he had a golden opportunity, as well.
The Jets announced Friday that Burgess will replace Leivermann as the team’s head coach.
Leivermann will be an associate head coach with the Madison Capitols, a move announced just hours before the Jets announced Burgess’ hiring. And Lennie Childs, Leivermann’s assistant, has been promoted to Jets associate head coach.
“Parker is a guy I believe in 110%,” said Dibble, who worked with team president Bill McCoshen and part owner Joe Pavelski in leading the hiring process. “His priorities are directly in line with here—development of our players and helping these kids secure a Division I scholarship or advance to the USHL.
“Our goal is obviously to win a championship, but our players’ futures matter more than anything. The fans and community will notice and see right away the way Parker carries himself and the culture he will create.”
Leivermann spent three years with the Jets—a season and a half as an assistant to former head coach Gary Shuchuk and then a season and a half as head coach when the Jets made a midseason coaching change during the 2018-19 season.
The Jets went 24-26-1-1 this past season. Their final eight games and the league’s playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Burgess helped Nichols to a 74-48-13 record over five seasons. He played and also was later an assistant at DIII University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Burgess’ wife, Jessie, is a Wisconsin native, and they have been at her family cabin in Spooner since the pandemic began having a major effect on life on the east coast.
“It worked out where I was able to drive down and meet with Bill and Joe and get the details of the opportunity, and it was obviously super exciting and intriguing,” Burgess said. “It’s been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, but we’re definitely excited.”
Dibble, the Jets’ former head coach, has worked with Burgess through the College Hockey Sweden program for the past six or seven years. They room together for two weeks as they work to coach, evaluate and recruit some top European players to come play junior or college level hockey in the United States.
“We spend two weeks together in the same room,” Dibble said. “So I got to learn who he was as a hockey coach, but more importantly who he was as a human being.”
“I know Joe’s knows the league (NAHL) really well, and I know Janesville is near and dear to his heart,” said Burgess, a 35-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. “You can feel his energy and enthusiasm. He’s somebody that I trust and I know is a loyal guy, so this was kind of a no-brainer.
“This wasn’t something that I was looking to make a move just to make a move. I know the vision they have as a program and organization for player advancement and player development. This opportunity and the timing of it fit perfectly together.”
McCoshen said Burgess’ experience at the collegiate level will serve Jets players well as they work to advance to the next level. He believes the team is in position to not only maintain its track record of advancing players but that it will be in the mix for a league title once again this season.
The Jets’ roster was one of the youngest in the NAHL last season, but they were right in the thick of the playoff race when the season was canceled.
Burgess will work with Leivermann and Childs to get acquainted with his new team over the next couple weeks.
“I definitely need to get to know the roster and players a little more ... but I know, for Janesville, we want to be competitive and be exciting,” Burgess said. “I can’t tell you exactly what that’s going to look like, but I like an exciting brand of hockey with good habits and attention to detail.
“There is a great group of returning players, and I’ve connected with a few already. And the tenders and draft picks they have been able to bring in will add a lot of value. Once we can see them on the ice, we’ll put the systems and identity in place.
“Joe’s excitement about the roster is infectious. They have some experience and continuity and leadership, and that will be invaluable. It made this opportunity even more appealing.”
The NAHL Entry Draft will be held July 21. The NAHL regular season typically begins in September.