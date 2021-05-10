Janesville Jets forward Tommy Middleton earned NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week honors for his play against the Chippewa Steel this past week.
The 20-year-old native of Midland, Michigan had at least one point in each of the three games against the Steel. The 5-foot-11 Middleton had five total points as the Jets took two of three games in the series.
Middleton’s week was capped with a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-3 win.
Middleton ranks third on the Jets in scoring with 33 points in 31 games.
“I am very excited and proud of Tommy for earning this distinction,” Jets head coach Parker Burgess said. “He had a week where he had to overcome some uncontrollable adversity and did so with maturity and resilience.
“He led our group all weekend and has been doing so all year long. Tommy’s talent, work ethic and leadership qualities make him a highly attractive NCAA Division I prospect.”
The Jets, NAHL Midwest Division champions, conclude the regular season with home games Thursday and Friday nights against the Minnesota Magicians and a Sunday afternoon game against Chippewa.