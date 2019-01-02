JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets will begin the 2019 portion of their North American Hockey League schedule under new leadership.
The organization parted ways with head coach Gary Shuchuk on Wednesday.
Corey Leivermann, formerly the Jets’ top assistant, takes over as head coach, with recently hired Lennie Childs—a former Jets player—as his assistant. Additionally, former Jets head coach and general manager Joe Dibble is returning to the organization as the general manager.
“Our brand is all about developing and advancing players,” Jets president Bill McCoshen said. “That’s why we’ve traditionally got the higher-end kids that aren’t quite ready for the USHL. We haven’t been able to meet those expectations for moving players up and getting those Division I (college) commitments, so we felt a change was warranted.”
Shuchuk took over for Dibble shortly before the start of the 2017-18 season. Shuchuk is a former University of Wisconsin assistant coach and also played for the Badgers before advancing to play in the NHL.
The Jets were 61-26-8-4 under Shuchuk, including 5-3 in last year’s playoffs, where they finished one victory shy from advancing to the Robertson Cup semifinals. Jets forward Jakov Novak was named the league’s MVP last season.
Janesville is 18-10-2-1 this season and is in second place in the Midwest Division heading into a weekend series against Fairbanks beginning Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“Junior hockey exists to develop and advance players; it’s not necessarily about wins and losses,” said McCoshen, who said the decision was made after a meeting with the team’s ownership group, Janesville Hockey Partners, LLC. “Every one of our coaches has had more wins than losses. That’s not unique.”
Now in their 10th season in Janesville and in the NAHL, the Jets have had more than 100 commitments, including nearly 70 since the 2014-15 season, according to team records.
The team had six commitments last season. While several players new to the roster this season are committed to Division I school, they all brought those commitments with them to Janesville. The team has had zero new commitments since the start of the year.
“The question was, do we wait until the end of the year to move in another direction,” McCoshen said. “If we did that and struggled to get commitments in the second half, would we still get those top-end players at our camp this summer and on our team next fall?
“So, as tough as it was, we decided it was better for the organization to make the change now.”
Shuchuk did not return a voicemail seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.
Leivermann takes the reins
Corey Leivermann now becomes the Jets’ fourth head coach in franchise history.
The 28-year-old was first hired by Dibble as the team’s top assistant and director of scouting during the 2017 offseason.
Prior to that, Leivermann spent one season as head coach and general manager of the Jersey Shore Wildcats in the NA3HL. He also had experience as an assistant and head scout for the NAHL’s Wichita Falls Wildcats.
“Lennie and I have gotten to know each other over the last two years, so we’re excited to help these guys get to where they want to be,” Leivermann said. “Moving forward, I think we’re going to kind of have a fresh-start mentality.
“We want to change a few things up, but really just help these guys get to their dreams and hopes of playing Division I.”
Leivermann and Childs conducted their first practice Wednesday at the ice arena after meeting with the players, along with McCoshen, earlier in the day.
“To be honest, it was our best practice we’ve had in a while,” Leivermann said. “The vibes, the atmosphere was awesome. There’s a lot of trust between myself and the players, because of age and me being a younger guy. They understand I’m going to do everything in my power to help them.”
Dibble said he saw that spirit in Leivermann when he was first hired.
“His knowledge and the way he does things, how important the players are, he’s one of the best in the game,” Dibble said. “And he and Lennie, that tandem is going to be phenomenal for the players and the community. They’ll be hands-on. It wasn’t too long ago those guys were players. They have that fire in them of wanting kids to develop.”
McCoshen said Leivermann takes over full head-coaching duties, with no interim label attached to his new position.
Dibble returns as GM
Joe Dibble spent five seasons making Janesville a junior hockey destination.
The Jets amassed a 181-91-28 record during his five seasons. And the Jets were 126-40-14 over his final three years, reaching the Robertson Cup semifinals twice during that span.
Dibble put a priority on player advancement and saw 51 players go on to play Division I college hockey. Twenty-one players moved up to the Tier I United States Hockey League, and one, goalie Jack LaFontaine, was an NHL draft pick in 2016.
“You look at Janesville and what was created there—the ownership, the community—it’s just a special place,” Dibble said. “It’s not a hard decision to go back and try and help continue the culture that’s there. The players are the big thing that lures you back. It’s having a hand in some of the kids’ futures in playing college hockey or in the USHL.”
Many of the Jets players from last year and this season have ties to Dibble, as well, including Novak, who was drafted by Ottawa in the last NHL draft and is currently playing collegiately at Bentley.
Part of the reason Dibble resigned in 2017 was to move to Minnesota with his family, and they will remain there. But he said he expects to be around the Jets team plenty, as well.
“The Magicians, they’re 17 miles from my house,” Dibble said, referencing the Midwest Division’s current first-place team. “And I’ll be back to Janesville, too. So I’ll be hands-on and around.”
“There’s nobody better than Joe Dibble at moving players from the NAHL directly to Division I commitments,” McCoshen said. “He’ll advance our players and mentor two up-and-coming coaches. We’re super excited.”
Dibble said he would be in Janesville on Thursday morning to meet with the team.
The Jets will play their first game with Leivermann as their head coach at 7 p.m. Friday night.
