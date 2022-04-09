JANESVILLE
In a must-win situation, the Janesville Jets responded Saturday night.
William Gustavsson scored twice to lead the Jets to a 6-3 North American Hockey League victory over the Minnesota Wilderness at the Janesville Ice Arena.
With two games left in the regular season, Janesville trails Anchorage by one point for the final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. Anchorage lost to Fairbanks on Saturday night, setting up a pair of pivotal two-game series for both teams to close the season next weekend.
Janesville finishes the regular season with two games at the Springfield Junior Blues, while Anchorage plays host to the Minnesota Magicians for two games. Springfield already has clinched a playoff berth and the Magicians have been eliminated.
In Saturday’s victory over the Wilderness, the Jets built up a 3-0 lead in the second period and coasted to the victory.
“We have a young team, and to put them in a pressure situation like that and see them respond is fun to watch,” Janesville coach Parker Burgess said. “We’re still fighting, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Cade Destefani started the scoring for Janesville just 53 seconds into the game and Will Troutwine made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 11:56 of the first.
Janesville native Jonah Aegerter had two assists for the Jets, while Owen Millward picked up the win in goal.
“I’ll tell you one thing, I’ve never been a bigger hockey fan of Fairbanks than I will be tonight, and for the Magicians next weekend,” Burgess said. “But we’ve got to take care of business first. We’ve got to go on the road and play well, or it’s not going to matter what Anchorage does.”
Wildermess 6, Jets 2—On Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena, the Wilderness scored five unanswered goals en route to a 6-2 victory.
In Friday’s loss, Cy LeClerc broke Jakov Novak’s single-season Jets scoring record with a second-period assist.
LeClerc added two assists in Saturday’s win and is now tied for the NAHL lead in scoring with Ryan O’Neill of St. Cloud.
LeClerc has 76 points on 31 goals and 45 assists.
SATURDAY
JETS 6, WILDERNESS 3
Minnesota 0 1 2—3
Janesville 2 3 1—6
First Period
J—Cade Destefani (Jonah Aegerter, AJ Casperson) :53. J—Will Troutwine (Destefani, Grayden Daul), pp, 11:56.
Second Period
J—William Gustavsson (Casperson, Jan Lasak) 3:23. M—Gunnar Thoreson (Bobby Metz, Nicholas Rexine), sh, 5:03. J—Arsenii Smekhnov (Robby Newton, Aegerter) 7:08. J—Gustavsson (Lasak, LeClerc) 9:44.
Third Period
M—Kullan Daikawa (Thoreson, Nicholas Rexine) 17:22. M—Ethan Wolthers (Jared Mangan, Sam Antenucci) 17:53. J—Ethan Begg (LeClerc), en, 18:14.
Saves—Konrad Kausch (M) 27, Owen Millward (J) 27.
FRIDAY
WILDERNESS 6, JETS 2
Minnesota 2 3 1—6
Janesville 1 0 1—2
First Period
J—Jonah Aegerter (Cade Destefani, Charlie Lieberman) :36. M—Sam Antenucci (Ren Morque, Alex Pineau) 10:21. M—Ethan Wolthers 14:16.
Second Period
M—Pineau (Haden Kruse, Wolthers) 4:54. M—Barrett Hall (Jared Mangan, Morque) 10:52. M—Max Neill (William Persson), pp, 17:09.
J—William Gustavsson (Jan Lasak, Cy LeClerc) 3:27. M—Gunnar Thoreson (Wolthers, Hall), pp, en, 16:47.
Saves—Matthew Smith (M) 17, Owen Millward (J) 17.