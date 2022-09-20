JANESVILLE—The Janesville Jets announced the hire of Brad Stepan as vice president of business development and operations on Tuesday.
Stepan spent 15 months as president of another North American Hockey League member, the Chippewa Steel, based in Chippewa Falls. He played in the NHL for the New York Rangers and his son Derek is a former Wisconsin Badger and is entering his 14th NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes, according to a Jets news release.
Jets President Bill McCoshen said in the release that Stepan “understands what it takes to be successful on the business side to ensure we can continue to advance our mission: develop, promote and advance our players while giving back to the community and providing affordable family entertainment.”
Stepan said he is “excited beyond belief” to join the Jets. The team will have its home opener Thursday, the first of a three-game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
Janesville went 4-0 in the season-opening NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. The Jets picked up wins over the Maryland Black Bears (3-2), New Jersey Titans (4-1), Lone Star Brahmas (2-0) and North Iowa Bulls (3-1).
