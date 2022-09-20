01STOCK_JETSHOCKEY_LOGO

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Jets announced the hire of Brad Stepan as vice president of business development and operations on Tuesday.

Stepan spent 15 months as president of another North American Hockey League member, the Chippewa Steel, based in Chippewa Falls. He played in the NHL for the New York Rangers and his son Derek is a former Wisconsin Badger and is entering his 14th NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes, according to a Jets news release.

